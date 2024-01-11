Workers laugh at shopper who tried to get the Stanley Cup

A woman seeking the first real trending consumer item of 2024 — the Stanley Cup — was happy to get one at Target. But it came at a price beyond what I paid at the register.

Creator Megan Henagan Howard (@meaganfetchhappen) said she fell for it on her way to getting one and learned that some employees laughed at her bad luck.

“I got the Stanley Cup, but I can't get back to my goal again. And here's why,” Howard announced in a TikTok video that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times since Jan. 1.

She compared the crowd of people trying to get their hands on the cups to a “stampede.”

“I was running through the checkout line to try to get to the Stanleys, and my Ugg badge fell to the ground. I'm flying. I just splattered like a bug on the ground, like my face was all planted,” she said.

She said she could still get a cup, but was curious to see what her fall looked like “from everyone's perspective.” So she said she returned the next day to see if there was security footage of the adventure.

Howard said several employees came in to watch the footage and then walked out laughing. Howard recalled one worker telling her: “'Oh, we can't show you that, but you really ate it.' Like, 'You really fell. Sorry.'”

It's gotten worse, Howard said. She claimed she went shopping, and then at the register, “another lady held out two Stanleys, like the blue and white one they already had, and she said, 'Stanley's for sale, if you want one.' Only two left!'” Howard then added regretfully, “Making fun of me.” “.

“And now I'm known as the girl who fell,” she concluded.

The Daily Dot's coverage of the Stanley Cup phenomenon includes a TikToker who caught an employee trying to hide one of the cups before they ran out, a man who was tackled while trying to secure one, and people who fought in line while waiting to purchase one. It also includes a wonderful story of someone who survived a car fire, with ice still inside.

In explaining madness, NPR He called it a “status symbol that hydrates”, adding: “The Stanley brand prides itself on the premium quality of its famous mugs, which are made of double-walled stainless steel and capable of keeping liquids hot or cold for long periods of time. The bottle is heavy – it can hold Cools up to 64 ounces of fluid – but is sized to keep a person fully hydrated, and still able to fit in a car cup holder due to the cup's tapered bottom.

In a later video, Howard shared that she was also lucky enough to receive a pink Starbucks x Stanley mug.

She indicated in this video that she arrived at the store at 7:30 in the morning. “My target handed out tickets. If I gave a ticket, I got a cup. I barely made it. The last two tickets were handed out right behind me,” she said.

The video then showed the large queue in guest services as she waited to exchange her ticket for a cup.

Her comment accompanying the video sarcastically stated: “I didn’t even fall this time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Meagan and Target via email.