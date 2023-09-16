September 17, 2023

WWE gets a piece of the rock, as wrestling legend-turned-actor returns to the ring – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus September 16, 2023 1 min read
Dwayne Johnson

Universal Pictures

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned Friday night for WWE Friday Night SmackDown At Ball Arena in Denver, CO. As expected, the crowd went wild, leading to a standing ovation for the actor, who is currently out of work at his daily four-minute gig.

Pat McAfee helped shape the event. “This is the people’s show. And you know what that means,” McAfee said as The Rock entered.

The match featured The Rock against Austin Theory.

The rock did not appear on smack down Since 2019, he has been busy making films. But he did not forget the wrestling script.

When Theory began to antagonize him, she asked him, “Do you know whose ring you are in?” The rock replied. “Shut your bitch ass. You clearly don’t know how this all works.”

Then he took off his jacket and shouted, “Finally, The Rock is back in Denver!”

A highlight of the match was The Rock using his signature move, The People’s Elbow. See below for details.

Also on hand was The Rock’s former rival, John Cena, who faced Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa during the program. The two superstars shared a moment before the match, and Cena later posted to X about that night.

“The best nights are the ones where we remember we’re all fans,” Cena wrote. “Welcome home, The Rock.”

