Yankees put Giancarlo Stanton on injury list for 10 days

The Yankees announced Tuesday that the designated attacking/batting player Giancarlo Stanton He was put on the 10-day list of injured people due to tendinitis in his left Achilles. This move is retroactive to Sunday. Defender Tim Lucastro He is from Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre to take Stanton’s place on the active roster.

Stanton, 32, was named All-Star Game Player of the Year after a home hit. Tony Johnslin. He hits .228/.309/.498 with 24 long balls a season, but he’s been an all-or-nothing hitter for the better part of the summer. Stanton is only 23 for 138 and dating June 1 (.167), but 13 of those 23 results he called were home run. He also painted 26 runs in that time, which resulted in several major flicks despite the overall porous output in the board.

With Stanton sidelined for an as-yet-to-determined amount of time — the Yankees have yet to offer a potential timeline for his recovery — the Yankees could turn to hot-hit Matt Carpenter for a bigger role. Lucastro, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge should see a massive stampede on the field, while struggling Joey Gallo may also see some increased opportunities to get back on track. At the same time, Stanton’s absence could further accelerate Yank to pursue another racket that would push Gallo – who they are said to be trying to trade – out of the picture altogether.

The 30-year-old Locastro is one of MLB’s fastest players and has a hitting streak of .256/.336/.414 through 150 Triple A games this season. He hit .240/.321/.480 in a small sample of 28 trips to the plate with the Yankees earlier this season, but had a batting total of .232/.333/.337 in parts of six major league seasons.