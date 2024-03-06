Young Sheldon sequel gets CBS series order

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in Young Sheldon.

Bill Ennoshita/Warner Brothers

As befits a franchise that began with The Big Bang TheoryHer world continues to expand.

CBS has officially ordered a spinoff of Young Sheldon – Himself A the great explosion Prequel – which will focus on Georgie (Montana Jordan), Sheldon's older brother, and his fiancée, Mandy (Emily Osment), as they raise their young family in Texas. The project has been in the works since January, and a direct-to-chain order was expected after the deals closed.

Young Sheldon Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Stephen Molaro and Steve Holland will continue their roles on the new series, which will be part of CBS' slate for 2024-25. Warner Bros. Television TV, Laurie's longtime home, is producing.

Sub view capture – which will be a multi-camera view, as opposed to a single camera Young Sheldon – will also confirm that Lorre has a series on CBS for the 22nd consecutive season, dating back to the first appearance of Two and a half men In 2003. Young Sheldon And other current CBS comedies, Bob Hearts AbisholaBoth are in their final seasons.

“from The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon“The world of the Cooper family has been very special to us,” Lowry, Molaro and Holland said in a statement. “We are so excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenback added: “It has been an honor to spend the past seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family, and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and Steve have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with heartwarming stories.” And the interconnectedness brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.

Lorre and Warner Bros. TV is also developing another product The Big Bang Theory A spin-off of Max, a live-action spin-off of the original series. Details about this project are being kept secret.

the Young Sheldon The spinoff is CBS' third consecutive pickup for the 2024-25 season, joining NCIS: Origins (a prequel that follows a younger version of Mark Harmon's character) and a Sherlock Holmes-adjacent medical drama WatsonStarring Maurice Chestnut. The network will also have Kathy Bates leading the way Matlock Reboots and multi-camera comedies Bubba's housewhich received series orders in the spring of 2023 but was suspended after labor strikes last year.