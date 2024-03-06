March 6, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Young Sheldon sequel gets CBS series order

Young Sheldon sequel gets CBS series order

Roxanne Bacchus March 6, 2024 2 min read
Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie in Young Sheldon

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in Young Sheldon.


Bill Ennoshita/Warner Brothers

As befits a franchise that began with The Big Bang TheoryHer world continues to expand.

CBS has officially ordered a spinoff of Young Sheldon – Himself A the great explosion Prequel – which will focus on Georgie (Montana Jordan), Sheldon's older brother, and his fiancée, Mandy (Emily Osment), as they raise their young family in Texas. The project has been in the works since January, and a direct-to-chain order was expected after the deals closed.

Young Sheldon Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Stephen Molaro and Steve Holland will continue their roles on the new series, which will be part of CBS' slate for 2024-25. Warner Bros. Television TV, Laurie's longtime home, is producing.

Sub view capture – which will be a multi-camera view, as opposed to a single camera Young Sheldon – will also confirm that Lorre has a series on CBS for the 22nd consecutive season, dating back to the first appearance of Two and a half men In 2003. Young Sheldon And other current CBS comedies, Bob Hearts AbisholaBoth are in their final seasons.

“from The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon“The world of the Cooper family has been very special to us,” Lowry, Molaro and Holland said in a statement. “We are so excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenback added: “It has been an honor to spend the past seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family, and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and Steve have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with heartwarming stories.” And the interconnectedness brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.

Lorre and Warner Bros. TV is also developing another product The Big Bang Theory A spin-off of Max, a live-action spin-off of the original series. Details about this project are being kept secret.

the Young Sheldon The spinoff is CBS' third consecutive pickup for the 2024-25 season, joining NCIS: Origins (a prequel that follows a younger version of Mark Harmon's character) and a Sherlock Holmes-adjacent medical drama WatsonStarring Maurice Chestnut. The network will also have Kathy Bates leading the way Matlock Reboots and multi-camera comedies Bubba's housewhich received series orders in the spring of 2023 but was suspended after labor strikes last year.

See also  The website is Carvana to rescue cats who need a home, even cats with car-inspired names

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Queen Camilla is “devastated and exhausted” coping with the King’s cancer, sources say

March 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Princess Kate has been seen in public for the first time since having abdominal surgery

March 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

John Candy's lookalike daughter speaks out about her father on the anniversary of his death

March 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Young Sheldon sequel gets CBS series order

March 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists say an ice-free summer in the Arctic is possible within the next decade North Pole

March 6, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins returns, but personal matters not fully resolved – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

March 6, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

Apple confirms an impressive special offer for the MacBook Air

March 6, 2024 Len Houle