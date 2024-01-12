ZOTAC confirms that four out of the nine Geforce RTX 40 SUPER models will be priced at MSRP

ZOTAC confirms RTX 40 SUPER cards to be launched at NVIDIA MSRP

NVIDIA is putting pressure on AIBs to lower the price to the official MSRP.

NVIDIA collaborates with many popular board partners to design great-looking models that are often faster than NVIDIA models. The reference design, which many believe the Founders Edition series is, has put a lot of pressure on the AIBs to come up with something new and powerful that can be considered better than what NVIDIA has come up with.

Recently, NVIDIA began enforcing a new review embargo on the Founder Edition and all custom models. Models that will be available at NVIDIA MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price) can be submitted one day before the official SKU launch. Only the next day, cards with the higher launch price can be offered in full (block review). Today is launch day, which means customers who might want to opt for something faster and fancier will have to read or watch the reviews and then make their decision. Or pre-order the devices and hope this is the right choice.

So, in that aspect, NVIDIA's ban is flawed, but they are prioritizing MSRP designs and giving board partners a reason to get as many of these cards as possible. On the other hand, anything non-MSRP is only offered in full on the same day the new card launches. The solution to this is actually really simple, NVIDIA should have three bans or at least split the MSRP/non-MSRP cards by hours, not days. The launch date must be the launch day, not the review day for lifting the ban.

Speaking of MSRP cards, ZOTAC has officially announced that their Trinity Black series will be offered at MSRP. This also extends to the non-OC Twin Edge version of the RTX 4070 SUPER as well. Notably, any cards featuring factory overclocking will debut at a higher price, and therefore, reviews of these cards will not be included in pre-launch day coverage.

Available models

4070 super Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition 12GB GDDR6X ( Priced at MSRP ) Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Super TwinEdge 12GB GDDR6X ( Priced at MSRP ) Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge OC 12GB GDDR6X

4070T Super ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity Black Edition 16GB GDDR6X ( Priced at MSRP ) ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition 16GB GDDR6X Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Amp Holo 16GB GDDR6X

4080 super ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Trinity Black Edition 16GB GDDR6X Graphics Card ( Priced at MSRP ) ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Trinity OC White Edition 16GB GDDR6X ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16GB GDDR6X



ZOTAC confirms that its custom RTX 40 SUPER cards will launch as planned by NVIDIA, which is January 17 for the 4070 SUPER, the RTX 4070 TI SUPER on January 24, and the RTX 4080 SUPER on January 31. What we've noticed is that no board partner has confirmed non-MSRP card pricing yet. Even when asked directly no good reason was given.

source: Zotac Japan







