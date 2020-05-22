A Baltimore pastor tears the cease-fire

A pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, tore a cease-fire order issued during a sermon Wednesday night, according to a report.

Stacey Shifflett, who threatened to pay a $ 5,000 fine if she pursued personal services, tore down orders declaring: “We are going to do it God’s way.” According to The Hill.

In that video Posted onlineShifflett can be heard saying, “So I’m putting down this cessation-cessation right here, and I’m telling you, we’re going to do it God’s way!” God tells you how to worship Him, and no one else does. “

On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the church is allowed to reopen as long as the places of worship are kept at 50 percent capacity. According to Fox News, while Calvary Baptist practices state occupation laws, it is also violating local laws. This allows only 10 people to be in the place of worship at that time.

“If we settle for permission, we will not be free again,” Shifflett told Fox News. “Either we have the freedom to worship or we are allowed to worship.”

Calvary Baptist Church is not the only church that has violated government authority. In states like Texas and Georgia, many churches have opened doors before pastors and church staff have tested positive for the virus, only to be allowed to close again.