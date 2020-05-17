Apple CEO Tim Cook has called for a “massive campaign” against fake news

Apple CEO Tim Cook wants the tech industry to take action on “fake news” stories that are polluting the web.

“There has to be a massive campaign. We have to think through every demographic,” Cook said in a rare interview.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph newspaper “We all need to create some tools that can help technology companies reduce the volume of fake news,” Cook said.

Other prominent tech company CEOs, such as Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, have talked about the issue in recent months. But Cook’s comments are very clear.

According to the Telegraph, manufactured stories and counterfeits “are killing people’s minds,” he said.

And he called the “Fake News” plague “the world’s biggest problem.”

The term “fake news” was originally designed to describe online stories designed to deceive readers. These stories are often shared on Facebook and other social networking sites to make a profit for creators. At other times stories are essentially propaganda designed for political purposes.

Stories of this kind attracted widespread attention before and after the American elections. Titles such as “Pope Francis shocking the world, endorsing Donald Trump as president” have won millions of clicks.

Web surfers have a hard time distinguishing between legitimate news sources and fakes.

That’s where companies like Apple come in.

In a telegraph interview – part of a multi-day European tour – Cook said that “many of us are currently in the complaints department and haven’t figured out what to do.”

He sought technical and intellectual solutions.

“We need a modern version of the public-service advertising campaign. If we can, it can be done quickly,” Cook told the newspaper.

What he describes is music to the ears of media literacy advocates.

“It’s almost as if the modern kid, the digital kid, needs a new course,” Cook said.

Scattered efforts are being made in some schools to teach media literacy with a focus on digital skills, but this is not universal.

When asked if Apple is committed to funding the PSA campaign, an Apple spokeswoman said the company has yet to comment on Cook’s interview.

The Apple CEO has suggested that tech companies can help cover up fake stories, however, “We should try to squeeze it out of step on free speech and press freedom.”

Apple’s own Apple News app is credited with being a relatively reliable place to find information.

The company “reviews publishers joining Apple News,” Buzzfeed was spotted last December.

And the app has a “Report-A-Anxiety function, where users can flag fake news or hate speech.”

Facebook has recently begun working with fact-checkers to test “alert labels” that show up when users share articles.

Cook, in a newspaper interview, said he hoped the “fake news” plague was “a short-term thing” – I don’t believe people would want it at the end of the day.

CNN Money (New York)