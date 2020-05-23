Boris Johnson is under pressure to remove an aide over a lockdown violation

Dominic Cummings outside Downing Street.

Boris Johnson is under pressure to remove his chief aide after it was reported that he and his wife had breached the UK’s lockdown by traveling across England to show signs of coronavirus.

Dominic Cummings traveled more than 260 miles (420 km) from London to Durham, where he was staying with family just days after Johnson was locked down in the UK and banned family visits. Guardian And Daily Mirror Found.

Police confirmed they attended a property in the area and spoke to a man about the UK’s lockdown terms on March 31, PA media reported. Downing Street declined to comment.

“If (media reports) are accurate, the prime minister’s chief adviser appears to have violated the lockdown rules. Government guidance is very clear: stay at home and do not have unnecessary travel, ”said a Labor Party spokesman.

“The British people do not want to have one rule for them and another for Dominic Cummings. Number 10 should explain his actions very quickly.”

Leaders of the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats called on Cummings, who played a senior role in the pro-Brexit campaign in 2016 and joined Boris Johnson in Downing Street last year, to resign or be fired.

When she was prime minister, Theresa May’s deputy David Lidington told the BBC: “The number 10 clearly needs to be resolved, because the readiness of the members of the public to follow the guidelines of the government is influenced by this kind of story.”

The UK’s coronavirus restrictions make it clear that people should not visit other homes, including second homes or family homes, and make no unnecessary travel.

The rules stated that “you should not visit family members who do not live in your home.” “You need to get in touch with them using phone or video calls.”

The country’s self-esteem guidance states that if a person has Covid-19 symptoms, they should not leave their home for seven days.

On April 25, Cummings’ wife, Mary Wakefield, wrote One column The experience with the Kovid-19 is not mentioned in The Spectator magazine, but traveling outside the capital.

“My husband rushed home to look after me,” she wrote in the piece. “After the uncertainty of the bug, we emerged from the quarantine to the almost comedic uncertainty of the London lockdown,” she said.

Cummings showed symptoms shortly after Johnson revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. PM later spent some time in intensive care with the virus. People have been repeatedly asked to stay at home.

Neil Ferguson, a leading epidemiologist UK Government On Coronavirus response, Who was forced to resign earlier this month, who also violated lockdown terms.

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, resigned last month after the Scottish newspaper snapped her Edinburgh address in a different part of the country, near her family’s second home.