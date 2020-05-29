Drive-in concerts may be the answer to your missing summer performances

De-Nice celebrated frontline workers with a recent drive-in concert in Miami, hosted by The Roots. Proceeds from the event will go to First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“I really believe for the future, this is the way to go,” DJ D-Nice told CNN in a recent interview.

With concert attendees in their cars, De-Nice, who has been helping people to celebrate at home safely since March on Instagram Live almost every day, he says he has found creative ways to connect with audiences.

“Usually when I perform at a club or event, you feel the energy from people,” he said. “I found it by putting people on their horns. Once I got a call and a response, ‘If you feel good, blow your horns!’ And the moment I felt it and it was loud, it was the same. It seemed like a regular set to me. “

Keeping up with social distance guidelines, drive-in platforms are finding new ways to connect with audiences.

Jimmy Vargas, Managing Partner of 1-ST Live, said the cars were 20 feet away, that the event was held for an hour and that attendees could tune music through their car radios.

“You have to keep it short and sweet,” said Vargas. “People don’t necessarily get up and use the restrooms. We distribute masks as cars enter. We tell people to stay in their car with signs along our LED wall screens, and we have support from our security team to make sure people are not getting out of the car.”

Vargas said they are exploring these musical experiences in cities such as Los Angeles, Baltimore, DC and San Francisco.

Adam Alpert, CEO of Sony’s Destructor Records, is watching.

“There is a demand for live concerts,” Alpert told CNN. “People lose live music, they lose sight of their favorite artists. They lose the magic and energy that comes with watching live music.”

While most of the artists on his list are interested in touring again, the concerts where people stand shoulder to shoulder again are based on the Kovid-19 vaccine.

“[Musical artists] There is an itch to get out, but we have to wait until it’s safe, “he said.” I think artists and promoters and venues are resilient and they are going to try and find new ways to make live music safer in these uncertain times. . “

So, for now, it may be common to see artists from the comfort of your car.

Country Music’s Eli Young Band will perform at the “Concert in Your Car” event in Texas on June 4. The next three nights will feature Pat Green, Josh Abbott and Kevin Fowler.

“It’s never going away. Receiving and entertaining and keeping our jobs going gives us a way to do this kind of safely and responsibly,” band member Mike Eli told CNN.

“We’re not lowering our expectations for the show because it’s completely different,” added Jon Jones, who plays bass guitar in the Eli Young Band. “We sing there. They hang out there and we all sing in our own way.”