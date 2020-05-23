FC Cincinnati unveils Zapp Stam on Twitter

Unfortunately, the team’s big announcement on social media was mocked when Gough didn’t see the picture of the staff in the Twitter posting, instead of a photo of Ajax youth coach Tinus von Tuenenbrock.

In fairness, the two have a similarity, both are bald and of similar stature, but the red-faced Cincinnati media team acknowledged the lack of fanfare and media outlets before quickly correcting the error.

In a later interview on the club’s website, the 47-year-old Stam smiled at the incident and said he had several doppelgangers (doubles) in his native Netherlands.

“A lot of people who don’t have hair, in Holland, sometimes they say ‘Jap is on!’ “It’s a very common thing.”