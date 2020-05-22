While Oloscip is commonly used in sport analysis, it has been recently demonstrated in Spain’s efforts to reduce the impact of coronavirus.

If Granero’s analytical mind makes him happy throughout his career as a metronomic midfielder, the Spaniard is confident of becoming a player and AI founder.

“The main thing is the ntic,” he says. “This is something that happens on the pitch for the midfielder. It is important to try to convey what happens in the next play.

“They’re the best at attentive. They instill game and artificial intelligence as we know about game play. They try to make predictions that look very realistic before the future happens, so you can make decisions with less uncertainty.”

“So it’s important to make a decision in the clubs in the industry, but also in health issues like this pandemic – and, when you’re a football player, inside the pitch.”

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Third Division side Marbella, has devoted nearly every second of his free time to the development of his company over the past five years.

Granero founded Olosip while playing for Real Sociedad to fill in what he saw as a void of data analysis in football; Data that helps clubs, for example, more accurately predict how a new signing will work in the future.

However, since the inception of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has shifted all of its resources to focusing on football to help it spread rapidly.

The work of oscilloping is so honorable – thanks largely to the work of Concha Bielza and Pedro Larana, that Granero has been described as “the two best artificial intelligence scientists in Europe” – and the Spanish government, as well as the local government, have come to them for guidance in every autonomous region of Spain.

Dr. Antonio Salmeran, a fellow data scientist and head of mathematics at the University of Almeria, says the models of Olosip are valuable not only because they are built on data, but also because of the knowledge of human experts.

“What’s remarkable is that Olosip stresses prescriptive models, which means they are not only capable of identifying potential problems, but also suggesting their treatment,” he told CNN. “It is very interesting in the aspects of sports medicine.

“I have been following the progress that Olocip has achieved from the beginning [coronavirus] Crisis and they have adapted their models to predict the evolution of the disease with good results – it has an excellent reputation in Spain, has first-rate scientists and data analysts. “

Olossip’s analysis has helped to assess how the virus spreads across the country and what areas are most vulnerable, enabling it to make decisions about where to move resources “before the system collapses.” The pestilence of the future.

“I think our models are the best we can find about the pandemic,” Grenero tells CNN from a lockdown at his home in Marbella. “It has already been used by companies and asked us not only in Spain but also in different countries, so we are happy to help.

“When a problem is too big, a global problem, and it affects the elderly and the vulnerable, it’s your responsibility to do your best to try to help. It’s not heroic.

“I think the heroes are treating patients in hospitals and risking their lives, and we’re doing the best we can to make this assessment. That’s our specialty.”

Light at the end of the tunnel

After consulting a friend who founded the ‘Stop Corona’ platform, Granero began focusing on the pandemic when Spain declared a state of emergency on March 13.

Although Spain has already crossed its epidemic – Granero’s model says it happened on April 4 – it is one of the countries most severely affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

More than 232,000 cases were reported in Spain, the fourth highest in the world and 27,888 deaths. However, there is now light at the end of the devastating tunnel.

After seven weeks of tough lockdown in Europe, The restrictions are slightly relaxed At the beginning of the month because the Spaniards are finally allowed outside for limited exercise.

In this unprecedented, ever-evolving scenario, Olossip provided all of its data analytics for free.

“It’s not always about profit,” Granero said. “We have not raised a single penny [helping] This is a problem, but we are very proud to have helped you this way. Our models are needed by anyone or think it helps people’s health. “

In Europe, Spain is the second country after Italy to be severely affected by the coronavirus, Granero said.

The UK and US are among the countries most affected by the pandemic, and Germany and Canada are considered one of the best managed countries.

“Germany has done a good job because they are very realistic with the data,” Granero said. “So they made the best decisions.

“Canada has this artificial intelligence system to tell them how big this virus is, so they’re locked in front of everything else and have fewer problems.

“I don’t think we are [Spain] Have done very badly. We could have done better, yes, but it was very difficult. So the most important thing is to try to do the right thing from now on, and the best way is to listen to the experts and make the best use of the technology. “

‘Complex problem’

Grenero, who has won La Liga and the Copa del Rey while in Real Madrid, recently left the top-flight side Espanyol with Marbella, and the opportunity to lead the club’s ambitious project and club into the first division.

Before Coronavirus discontinued football in Spain, Marbella was in second place and promised a playoff spot when looking for promotion.

Granero believes that completing this season should be a priority for the next start to maintain the integrity of the competition, not with personal interests with Marbella.

La Liga boss Javier Tebas outlined protocols for returning elite football for Spain’s elite football in June, but plans were snapped up recently when five players in Spain’s first two divisions tested positive for Kovid-19.

“The first thing on our minds is the health of the public, the health of the crowd, the players and the referees,” Grenero said. “The solution is not easy, but it is better if the competitions are completed.

“They have to find a way to finish the competition, because once something starts, they have to finish it. So they have to find a way. [solutions] Injustice by Nature.

“Of course, this is a very complex issue and they have to wait until health is ensured, but they have to finish the competition – it’s probably the only solution behind closed doors and that’s probably something we see.”

Isolation is certainly not the way Granero started his life to Marbella, but it at least gave him more time to focus on his growing company – which is more important now than he ever was.

Anytime analyst, Granero is already thinking about how he can use this forceful break to his side’s advantage.

“When we start again with training and games, we live in a situation where nobody lives,” he thinks. “That’s four months without playing games, and then starting again. So we’re trying to see this as an opportunity to make a difference between us and the rest of the team.”