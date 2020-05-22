Haven’t used Netflix for a while? The streamer cancels your membership

Netflix NFLX Passive users will start asking if they want to continue their membership. If they don’t want, or don’t respond, the company automatically terminates their service, Netflix Said Thursday.

“Did you know you signed up for something and you know it’s not used in ages?” Eddie Wu, Netflix’s Product Innovation Director, Said In a statement. “At Netflix, it’s the last thing people pay for what they don’t use.”

“The company reaches out to everyone who hasn’t seen anything on Netflix for over a year since they joined,” Wu said. The company does the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.

Netflix will start sending emails or app notifications this week.