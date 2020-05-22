Haven’t used Netflix for a while? The streamer cancels your membership

Netflix (NFLX) Passive users will start asking if they want to continue their membership. If they don’t want, or don’t respond, the company automatically terminates their service, Netflix Said Thursday.
“Did you know you signed up for something and you know it’s not used in ages?” Eddie Wu, Netflix’s Product Innovation Director, Said In a statement. “At Netflix, it’s the last thing people pay for what they don’t use.”
“The company reaches out to everyone who hasn’t seen anything on Netflix for over a year since they joined,” Wu said. The company does the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.
Netflix will start sending emails or app notifications this week.
Netflix has found that passive accounts “represent less than half of our total subscriber base” or “only a few million.”
“We always thought it would be easy to sign up and cancel. So, as always, anyone who cancels their account and rejoins within 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details.” “In the meantime, we hope this new policy will save people hard-earned cash.”
Netflix is off One of its strongest quarters, The coronavirus pandemic forced its people to stay at home, increasing its subscriber base. The company added 16 million members in the first quarter of 2020, exceeding its own expectations.
The streaming company has over 183 million members worldwide.
