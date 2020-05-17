Uber’s top rival in India is the US. Here’s some unsolicited advice for startups: go local.

“They have a very cookie-cutter approach to what the model is and how [to] Forced feeding in any geography, ”Pranay Jivarajka, the top executive of Ola Cabs, told CNN’s Asian Business Forum in Bangalore.

Zivarazka, who most recently served as Ola’s COO, said Uber should dismantle its one-size-fits-all approach and instead try to understand “local nuances” that help identify the services “customers and drivers want.”

Uber declined to comment on Zivarajka’s comments.

Uber and Ola, a market with 1.3 billion potential customers, have fought a deadly fight for years in India. After a setback elsewhere in Asia, the country has become increasingly important to Uber.

The San Francisco-based company discontinued its operations in Taiwan last week, six months after it sold its operations in China to local rival Didi Chuxing. Didi and Ola are one of the investors who are battling with Uber in key foreign markets.

In India, Uber continues to play catch-up with its Bangalore-based rival. Its recent local product offering – which allows Indian customers to book a car all day – is already offered in 85 cities.

Ola allows customers to book one of India’s ubiquitous three-wheel auto rickshaws, Uber launched a service, but later discontinued in 2015.

“We have an ear for understanding what customers want,” Zivarajka said.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick insisted his company was not ready to leave India.

“We are losing, but we are looking at a path towards profitability,” Kalanick said during a December visit to Delhi. “In the long run we will see ourselves being here.”

India is not always a straightforward market for the company – tens of thousands of drivers representing both Uber and Ola have gone on strike in Delhi this week, seeking better pay and benefits. The Delhi government came forward to mediate the dispute.

Zivarazka did not comment on the protests, but said Ola’s main focus is bringing more drivers to his platform.

“We need more drivers, because the speed at which demand is increasing is more than the way that supply is integrated,” he said.

Jivarajka also has some advice for another Silicon Valley giant who hopes to enter India: Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer.

“There are no rules on Indian roads,” said Jivarajka. “One thing many people say is that if you can drive in India, you can drive anywhere.”

