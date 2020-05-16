Space travel: Moving into space is a real pain in the back

Astronauts have been reporting back pain for a long time, since the late 1980s. Their flight medical data shows that more than half of US astronauts have back pain, especially on their back. Up to 28% indicated that it was moderate to severe pain, and sometimes their mission duration.

Things do not improve when they return to Earth’s gravity. In the first year after their mission, astronauts had a 4.3 times greater risk of a herniated disc.

“This is an ongoing problem, which is a cause of concern,” said Dr. Douglas Chang, the first author of the new study and associate professor of orthopedic surgery and chief of the San Medical and Rehabilitation Service at the University of California. Diego Health. “So this study is just an epidemiological description and examines the possible mechanisms of what’s happening in the backs of astronauts.”

Much of the focus is on the intervertebral discs, the sponge shock absorbers that sit between our vertebrae, as the culprit behind the astronauts’ back problems. But a new study runs contrary to that idea. In this research, the NASA-funded, Chang team observed no changes in the disks, their height or swelling.

Of the six astronauts who spent four to seven months in the ISS, what they observed was a severe degeneration and atrophy of the auxiliary muscles in the lumbar (lower) spine, Chang said. These muscles help to stay upright, walk and move our upper body in an earth-like environment, while protecting the disks and tendons from strain or injury.

In microgravity, the torso is long, most likely due to the spinal cord, in which the spinal curve is flattened. Astronauts also do not use muscle tone on their lower backs because they are not using their lower backs to bend or move like Earth. This is where pain and hardening take place, much like astronauts have in the body for six months.

MRI scans before and after missions showed that astronauts experienced a 19% decrease in these muscles during their flight. “Even after six weeks of training and reuse of a land here, they have only recovered 68% of their losses,” Chang explained.

Chang and his team regard this as a serious problem for long-term human activity, especially considering the trip to Mars may take eight or nine months to reach the Red Planet. That trip, and the astronauts’ potential time spent in Martin’s gravity – 38% of the Earth’s surface gravity – creates the potential for muscle atrophy and deconditioning.

The team’s future research will also examine reported neck problems, where there may be periods of muscle atrophy and slow recovery. They hope to partner with another university on spinal infrared ultrasounds to see what happens to astronauts while they are at the space station.

Yoga in space?

Since no one likes back pain and muscle damage, Chang has suggested that every day two to three hours of exercise astronauts should be included in the space station. Although their exercise machines focus on a number of issues, including cardiovascular and skeletal health, the team believes that astronauts also need to include a core-stretching program that focuses on the spine.

In addition to the “fetal tuck” position, astronauts use microgravity to stretch their back or reduce back pain, Chang suggested. But he knew it was easier said than done.

“Most yoga depends on the effects of gravity, such as the lower dog, where gravity is possible through the tendons, calf muscles, neck and back. When you remove it, you may not have the same benefit.”

Any machines in the space station should also be designed for weight, size and the resonances they can produce at the station.

Chang and other researchers have brainstormed about a variety of exercise programs with the Virtual Reality Team, which allows astronauts to invite friends, family or even Twitter followers to join a virtual workout, making their workouts more enjoyable and competitive on a daily basis.

One of Chang’s companions experienced this pain personally. Dr. Scott Parazinski He was the only astronaut to climb Mount Everest. He suffered a herniated disc after returning from the ISS. Less than a year ago, when he first tried to climb Everest, he was forced to board a plane. After the rehabilitation process, he finally made the summit. Now, he talks with current astronauts about ways to contribute to studies on their health in microgravity.

Chang said that keeping astronauts healthy and fit is the least they can do.

“When a crew returns, they say on one side of the space station, they see this beautiful blue planet,” he said. “All that they hold dear is on this fragile little planet. And they look out the other window and see that it extends to infinite blackness, and they return with a different sense of themselves and their place in the universe.

“All of them are committed to increasing space knowledge and moving forward in any way possible for the next crew.”