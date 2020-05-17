This Thai company makes food packaging from bamboo to reduce garbage

To address Thailand’s growing garbage problem, a company is resorting to the plant life of the country.

Universal Biopack makes packaging for sale to restaurants and manufacturers. But unlike plastic, it uses a blend of bamboo and cassava, the most widely grown crops nationwide.

After rapid growth in recent decades, Thailand has become one of the largest economies in Asia. But like many other countries in the region, trying to combat the millions of tons of garbage produced each year is slow.

“Waste management is a big problem everywhere,” said Vara-Anong Vichakiotin, managing director of Universal Biopack.

The company uses technology developed at the University of Bangkok to manufacture its Zero-Waste packaging. It hopes to eventually replace many of the Styrofoam boxes and plastic bags that end up in huge garbage dumps in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.

It took five years to develop its eco-friendly formula and is so adaptable it can be used to package things like furniture and phones. The bamboo chopstick used in it comes from leftover scraps.

In Bangkok and Chiang Mai cities where the Takeout drink containers and noodle packets are placed on the sidewalk, the company supplies restaurants, organic farmers and other businesses in the food and beverage industry.

But finding new clients can be tricky.

Takeout food vendors in Thailand want to cut costs in competitive business with thin margins. Asking them to spend more on packaging for environmental reasons is a tough sell.

“The local economy is still not supported [this technology]”Said Suthep Vishakkiothin, founder of Universal Biopack.

But that did not stop other companies from entering the stable packaging market in Thailand. Like Universal Biopack, they are betting on growing environmental awareness, which ultimately leads to an increase in demand.

To become more competitive, Suthep is investing in the company. Its goal is to increase production by building a partially automated assembly line at its factory near Bangkok and doubling its staff from 50 to 100 people.

The goal is to increase the monthly capacity from 300,000 units to ten million.

A lot of demand comes from abroad. One of its customers uses natural packaging for the coconut water it exports.

Universal Biopack is also gaining interest in its products from other countries, especially in Scandinavia.

