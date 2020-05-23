Tiger, Mickelson, Brady, Manning ‘want to destroy each other’

Justin Thomas is one of the best golfers in the world, but he is also a course reporter on Sunday’s “The Match: Champions for Charity” as he competes with his friends Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning’s Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The whole incident was for a good cause – charging 10 million or more for COVID-19 relief – listening to smack talking should be fun and the juices would flow when the time won.

“When those guys come back, when the last four or five holes, it’s competitive,” Thomas told The Post. “Especially Peyton and Tom – they want to destroy each other. Phil and Tiger, no matter what they say, they want to destroy each other. That’s it. “

Thomas spent two years in Alabama as a communication major with golf analyst design and may have some skills.

“They’re probably going to keep it a little bit easier and it’s a different scenario than the AFC Championship Game for Peyton and Tom or the Masters for Tiger and Phil, but, at the end of the day, they get the bragging rights and they want to have it.”

The crowd-less broadcast from the Medalist Golf Club in Hob Sound, Fla., Will be on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. On TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN. It follows NBC’s golf event last week.

Charles Barkley and Justin Immelman will be joined by host Brian Anderson, while Thomas will be joined by Amanda Balinese. Of Samuel L.; There will be celebrity guests like Jackson.

While the Woods-Mickelson match was on pay-per-view in November 2018, the B / R live payment transaction Snafu was available for free to all, this edition adds two quarterbacking legends and is available on both cable and online.

Thomas got in touch with Woods, Mickelson and Brody. He also knows Manning. He thinks talking should be epic.

“Once you get Tom up a little bit, he’ll keep it going,” Thomas said. “If you give him more of who he is, he will open your back.

“Tiger is not very mouth-watering. Phil is probably more talkative. But Tiger is a ginger-type guy. He may not be big, but what he says can hurt and go a little deeper. I know at least Peyton, of four, but I know him very well. He’s very witty. He’ll have a lot to say for sure and he’ll definitely be Tom’s last two games Rinci going to remember [they] Were against each other. “

Brody, 42, and Thomas, 27, vacation together. When Thomas injured his wrist, Brody offered his TB12 coach Alex Guerrero for rehab.

“We have some mutual friends,” Thomas said. “We took two golf trips together. He had a good time together here in Florida.

“I don’t know if anyone knew that he came to see his trainer at Alex and I went up to Boston and spent some time with him. We were friends before, but it was so good to me, he took the time and wanted to see me better and went out of his way to make sure it happened. We spent a lot of time jawing and golfing at each other, for sure. “

Sunday players use only one club in the fifth hole. In hole numbers 8 and 16, a donation of 25 million is added if a player hits the hole-in-one. In hole numbers 4 and 12, players can donate up to $ 1 million depending on how close they are to the hole.

In hole numbers 3 and 15, there will be long drive contests. Thomas is well aware of the course, as he and Woods often play in the Woods home course.

And who is Thomas taking?

“I’m giving Tiger and Peyton the edge,” Thomas said. “Tiger knows the place like the back of his hand. He should run it well. With Phil, if he drives it well, with his iron game around the greens, I’ll give them an advantage.

“I don’t know very well to say the Peyton game vs. Tom, so that is a big factor. Tom has a lot of ammunition. He can make two, three, four birdies, but he can probably get out of three or four holes. It would be nice to be there, but I have to give an edge on how many times Tiger has played there . ”