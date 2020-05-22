Updates from around the world

A migrant worker sits on his couch at a construction site on May 17 in Singapore. Or Huiing / Getty Images

Singapore recorded 614 new Kovid-19 cases today, exceeding the national mark of 30,000.

Most of the Asian city-states 30,426 cases Immigrant workers living in hostels, where groups have sprung up in the past month and have been outraged by the authorities’ efforts to suppress.

The outbreak soared in April, reaching more than 1,000 cases a day.

Since then, it has fallen a little behind – but more than 400 to 800 cases per day.

Some background: About 1.4 million migrant workers live in Singapore, mostly in construction, manual labor and housekeeping. They come mostly from South and Southeast Asian countries such as India and Bangladesh and constitute a significant part of the Singapore workforce.

About 200,000 of them live in 43 hostels, the Manpower Minister said Josephine Teo.

Each dorm room has 10 to 20 residents. They share a toilet and shower facility, eat in common areas and sleep a few feet away from each other. Maintaining social distance is almost impossible – the consequences are obvious.

