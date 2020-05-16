What parents need to know about what VR gear kids want

From Google’s Inexpensive Cardboard VR Viewer to Sony’s New PlayStation VR, this guide will help you figure out what your family’s needs, needs and budget mean. If you want to dip your toe in the water, wade at knee depth or really want to swim with VR big fish, here are your options.

Virtual reality viewers are inexpensive, handheld devices that provide three-dimensional views and a different location feel. Viewer lenses work by enlarging the depth of static images or animation but not allowing you to interact with your environment. To use them, download any app labeled “VR” on iTunes or Google Play, launch the app, and insert your smartphone into the viewer. Many viewers use your phone’s button or another basic input to control the action.

Key features

• Inexpensive

V is compatible with most smartphones and iOS or Android apps labeled “VR” (except View-Master that uses specially designed apps)

లాగా More like a 3D movie than a real VR

మైనది Excellent for educational content and games

Products in this category

Made literally with cardboard, this handheld device is a fun and novel way to experience virtual reality. Use with any smartphone and iOS or Android VR apps. Google offers a variety of viewers, including steampunk-looking Google Tech C-1 Glass VR Viewer ($ 14.99).

It is a comfortable viewer with adjustable lenses, headstrap and easy-to-use trigger input. The cardboard comes with a handheld motion-controller, which adds some oomph to the games. Works with most smartphones and any iOS or Android VR apps.

For learning rather than gaming, View-Master comes in a variety of packages that allow you to explore dinosaurs, space, wildlife and more. Each pack includes insertable picture reels (your phone provides horsepower). Works with most smartphones and specially designed View-Master iOS or Android apps.

VR Headsets: Great for Big Kids and Tweens

Going up in price and features are VR headsets. They’re just like viewers, you download the VR apps from the app store and insert your phone into them. Headsets work just as well as viewers (except for Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream Viewbutt, which give you a more immersive experience).

The advantages of headsets are that they are more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time, are better suited (to avoid light leaks), have better lenses, and often have earphone ports. That is why some people prefer to watch videos of them. They don’t make videos three-dimensional, but they do provide a personal-movie-theater-type experience. They usually have built-in game controllers in the headset or work with handheld controllers, giving you more options in apps than a regular viewer.

Key features

Views are more expensive than viewers

Smart is compatible with most smartphones (with the exception of Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream View) and iOS or Android apps labeled “VR”.

• The more reliable, the experience you have, but the limited ability to interact with your environment

. Good for games, educational content and movie viewing

• Minimum age requirements set by manufacturers for headsets; Check the age before you buy.

Products in this category

This large purple headset is made of flexible foam and features audio ports and dual input buttons for easy game control. Works with most iOS and Android VR apps.

This lightweight, expensive headset made of fabric is designed specifically for Google’s newest Daydream VR platform. This platform includes Daydream-compatible phones (such as the company’s Pixel phone), apps and controllers. The daytime view comes with a controller and The launch will be 50 apps, the company said Including games, educational content and streaming services.

The Gear VR headset, designed specifically for Samsung phones, has an input pad and works with Bluetooth controllers, both of which allow you to easily navigate games. Works with Gear VR-compatible games (including Minecraft Gear VR Edition).

Individually adjustable lenses, a snug fit, and a smartphone tray that you can customize to your phone make Kicks a good choice for quality VR on any smartphone. Works with most iOS and Android VR apps.

Consoles: 12 and up

Currently, Sony only offers a VR gaming console. The PlayStation VR headset works with the PlayStation 4 for the company’s holidays. If you don’t already have the PS4, you can buy the PlayStation 4 Slim or PlayStation 4 Pro (which is also the newest holiday) and PSVR. Horsepower provided by Headset Plus Console provides immersive, interactive VR experience.

Key features

• Expensive

• Limited to Sony PlayStation

• Games including the Batman Arkham VR, 100-foot Robot Golf, Final Fantasy XV VR, Battlezone and Resident Evil 7 are mature but plentiful.

Products in this category

Everything you need to turn your PS4 into a VR machine, including a headset, camera, two motion controllers, game and cable.

The newly redesigned, slimmer version of the PS4 is an improved graphics, lighted controller and runs quietly.

Optimized to work better with better graphics, faster action and specific “pro-enhanced” games

Super-powerful headsets: ideal for teens

You’ve heard of the ominous-sounding Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. These are ultra-powerful VR headsets that provide a completely immersive experience; Some refer to it as “holodeck”, referring to the alternative reality from Star Trek. Both require high-end, powerful PCs (whose cost is more than $ 500).

Key features

• Super expensive

అనుకూల Requires compatible games (for example, Everest V.R. Vive Exclusive) and high powered computers

పూర్తి Full interactivity with your environment

Games including Assembly Assembly and Deus Ex Mankind Divided mature.

మైనది Ideal for families with teens; The manufacturer of the Oculus Rift is at least 13; Valve says Vive is “not for children.”

Products in this category

Offers a “room-level experience”. If your kids are playing on the Steam gaming network, they definitely saw the ads for HTC Vive because it was made by Valve, the same company that owns Steam. Steam is offering some Vive-only games designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities of these headsets.

Comes with everything to make VR a reality – except for the computer: headset, sensor, remote, cables, Xbox controller and game.