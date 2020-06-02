Entertainment leaders release the Kovid-19 product guidelines

The Agreement It comes after lengthy negotiations between various constituencies – including actors, directors and staff – and relies on extensive testing, temperature checks, cleaning operations and physical distance when possible. The parties agree that revisions are necessary to proceed.

Some operations, such as writing and broadcasting, are carried out virtually whenever possible. At the same time, other parts of the product – including a live studio audience – are discouraged, and there are limitations, such as social-distance actions, when used.

Actors and other performers, the report notes, “are very vulnerable because they cannot wear PPE [personal protective equipment] When the cameras are rolling and are often unable to perform physical distance. “This requires a higher test frequency frequency for them and for those they are close to.

There are some activities, such as make-up and fight scenes, where strong security is not possible, the report admits.