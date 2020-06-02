entertainment

Entertainment leaders release the Kovid-19 product guidelines

by Wanda J Diaz
The Agreement It comes after lengthy negotiations between various constituencies – including actors, directors and staff – and relies on extensive testing, temperature checks, cleaning operations and physical distance when possible. The parties agree that revisions are necessary to proceed.

Some operations, such as writing and broadcasting, are carried out virtually whenever possible. At the same time, other parts of the product – including a live studio audience – are discouraged, and there are limitations, such as social-distance actions, when used.

Actors and other performers, the report notes, “are very vulnerable because they cannot wear PPE [personal protective equipment] When the cameras are rolling and are often unable to perform physical distance. “This requires a higher test frequency frequency for them and for those they are close to.

There are some activities, such as make-up and fight scenes, where strong security is not possible, the report admits.

The project was produced by the Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Task Force, specially designed for this purpose, with the input of epidemiologists and sanitation experts.

The guidelines were submitted to public health officials in New York and California. Film and TV production is worldwide, including in Georgia, Canada and New Zealand, where the work of the next “Avatar” films is officially resumed After a period of quarantine For director James Cameron and other staff.

Other aspects of the guidelines include staff virus, educational programs, and the ability to respond appropriately if a designated compliance officer is infected on each product. Efforts are also made to “assess the health / wellness of all staff before entering the set.”

There are still questions about how all this will work, and significantly, how much it will cost. Like Variety The initial draft of the report did not specifically state what it would cost to “conduct extensive testing, cleaning and security monitoring and who would pay for it.”

The white paper stipulates that personal protective equipment should be provided “to all cast and crew at no cost”.

Due to the uncertainty associated with the Kovid-19, the U.S. is likely to lose production if it is significantly delayed. Networks are working on contingency measures. This includes access to streaming services or programs already produced for other countries such as the UK and Canada.

