Impossible Foods forced Nestle to stop selling ‘incredible burgers’ in Europe

According to preliminary judgment, Nestle violated the Impossible Burger trademark registered in the European Union last year, calling its product the Incredible Burger. The court said the words “impossible” and “unbelievable” look the same, and confuse overlapping customers.
“We are disappointed with this provisional ruling because it is our belief that someone can use descriptive terms such as ‘incredible’ that describe the product’s characteristics,” Nestl తెలి said in a statement. “We adhere to this decision, but in parallel, we will file an appeal,” it said.
Nestle said it is preparing to release a new burger recipe using a “sensational” descriptor. It applies that name to all products that have previously used the word “Incredible” in Europe, including its imitation meat patty, which becomes a “sensational burger”. The company uses the fantastic burger branding in the United States.
Nestle contacted Impossible Foods in the summer of 2018 to discuss the licensing agreement for Impossible Burger, citing the legal offerings made by Impossible Foods.
Global food giant announced the launch of the Incredible Burger, which is still underway, raising suspicion that it is trying to undermine the successful launch of the Impossible Burger in Europe.
Nestle, which previously tried to claim the trademark of Impossible Burger, released its Incredible Burger in Europe in April 2019 Under its Garden Gourmet brand. The Miracle Burger opened in the United States in September. According to the ruling, Impossible Foods wrote to Nestl USA USA in January 2019, warning that the Incredible Burger would violate the American Impossible Burger trademark.
US startup filed similar bans on Nestlలలో in regional German courts last year, but the courts have withdrawn them, telling them not to grant it.
Impossible Foods said in a statement that it appreciates efforts to develop plant-based products, but consumers do not want to be confused. “We are grateful that the court recognized the importance of our trademarks and supported our efforts to protect our brand from the potential multinational giant,” said Chief Legal Officer Dana Wagner.
