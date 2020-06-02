The district court in The Hague last week issued a ban in favor of a US startup The Impossible Burger In Europe, court documents show.

According to preliminary judgment, Nestle violated the Impossible Burger trademark registered in the European Union last year, calling its product the Incredible Burger. The court said the words “impossible” and “unbelievable” look the same, and confuse overlapping customers.

Nestle NSRGF The case involved 10 of its subsidiaries. The retailer has been given four weeks to withdraw its “Incredible” products, or each has to pay a fine of 25,000 25,000 (7 7 27,700) per day.The case involved 10 of its subsidiaries.

“We are disappointed with this provisional ruling because it is our belief that someone can use descriptive terms such as ‘incredible’ that describe the product’s characteristics,” Nestl తెలి said in a statement. “We adhere to this decision, but in parallel, we will file an appeal,” it said.