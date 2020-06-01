India accuses two Pakistani embassy officials of gooing and ordered them to leave the country

“Two law enforcement officers of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have been apprehended today by Indian law enforcement authorities,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement stated that the officers were declared a personal non grata “for carrying out activities contrary to their status as members of the diplomatic mission.” They were asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

Pramod Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Special Cell of New Delhi Police The counterterrorism unit, both “Pakistani nationals”, are involved in anti-Indian activities when they are captured. No further details were provided as to what the alleged activities were.

An official diplomatic message – issued by the Ministry of Pakistan’s charge d’affaires – protested against the two officials and did not contravene their diplomatic status “that no member of his diplomatic mission should engage in or behave against India.” “

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in Islamabad condemned the deportation of diplomats and accused India of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. “Two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have been dismissed on false and baseless allegations by Indian authorities today (31 May 2020),” a statement said. “We condemn detention and torture as well as intimidate and pressure diplomatic officials to accept false accusations.” The statement did not go into details of the violence. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has released two men on “High Commission intervention”. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said the decision to declare the two persons unaccompanied was “accompanied by a negative pre-planning and orchestrated media campaign that is part of the anti-Pakistan campaign.” Condemning the “baseless Indian accusations”, summoning the Indian ambassador and releasing it on its own. The expulsion of diplomats between India and Pakistan is common, especially when there are tensions over the conflict zone Kashmir When there are military operations or militant attacks. Maj. Gen. Shashi Astana, a retired Additional Director General of the Indian Army’s Infantry Unit, said members of the Pakistan embassy are “time and again engaged in guided missions.” Meanwhile, retired Pakistan Army Officer and Lieutenant General Talaat Masood said the practice of deporting diplomats had “taken a more serious angle”. “It is time for both countries to focus on the pestilence and the crisis within. Instead, the rivalry is now expanding and becoming more regional,” he said. The move comes as nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors are strained. Government of India in August last year Stripped Kashmir Its autonomy and special status inspire Pakistan Reduce diplomatic relations And stop bilateral trade with India. Two countries one Chronic conflict In Kashmir for more than 70 years. The Pakistani High Commission on Monday took action against officials of India on behalf of India in an attempt to divert attention from domestic political issues and the Kashmir situation. “India’s efforts to increase tensions have been unsuccessful,” the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

CNN’s Sofia Saifi writes from Islamabad, Rishabh Madhavendra Pratap is from New Delhi and Helen Reagan is from Hong Kong. Vedika Sud collaborated for reporting in New Delhi.