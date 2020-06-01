Jay-Z speaks after summoning Minnesota governor to discuss justice for George Floyd

“It was so incredible,” Walz said of the conversation. “This is not a Jay-Z international celebrity, it’s a father and, quite honestly, a black man with visceral pain.
Following his call with Walz, Jay-Z released a statement on the REFORM Alliance’s Twitter account.
“After our heartfelt conversation, we thank Governor Walz for calling Attorney General Keith Ellison to hand over the George Floyd case. Earlier today, Governor Walz addressed a human conversation with me. A father and a black man are in pain. Yes, I am a human being, a father and in pain.” The black man and I are not alone. Now I, along with the whole country, call on AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the full extent of the George Floyd murder law. “
Jay-Z said, “This is just the first step. I am determined to fight for justice in any fight that my oppressors fight. I have succeeded in having the courage to stand up to every politician, prosecutor and office in the country. We are right. As human beings, fathers, brothers, sisters and mothers. Have the courage to look at the pain and see for yourself. “
