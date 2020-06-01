Jay-Z speaks after summoning Minnesota governor to discuss justice for George Floyd

Walz, a Democrat, first discussed their call in an interview CNN affiliate WCCO And Jay-Z said to him, “Justice must be done here.”

“It was so incredible,” Walz said of the conversation. “This is not a Jay-Z international celebrity, it’s a father and, quite honestly, a black man with visceral pain.

Jay-Z spoke openly about racism in America during his career. He is also an advocate for and prison reform, the founding Reform Alliance

Following his call with Walz, Jay-Z released a statement on the REFORM Alliance’s Twitter account.