Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘Riot means the voices of the people who have no voice

“They don’t have the political power or the economic power to change the situation, so what are they going to do? Riots are the voices of people who don’t have a voice. So they made their presence known.

“Someone in Minneapolis said, ‘Can you hear us now?’ I think this is a very poignant statement. “

The LA Laker interview with former Milwaukee Buck and CNN follows an op-ed he wrote Los Angeles Times On May 30, “Even though we do all the traditional things to raise public and political awareness … the needle rarely buds.”

Although Abdul-Jabbar said the majority was not a problem in the police force, “something has to change” with how African Americans are treated by minority law enforcement officers.

“Some white Americans understand that what they are seeing is criminal and wrong and people cannot live with it, but there is no change.

“There really is no way to get rid of bad cops. We don’t want to get rid of the wonderful men and women who put the police on our streets. And the day is out, and not many times. Thanks for that. “

‘Necessary but frustrating’

Meanwhile, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich – a vocal and longtime critic of US President Trump – said the lack of leadership from the US president was “unbelievable.”

In addition to criticizing President Trump, Popovich was never shy about talking about racism or police brutality.

Although Popovich called the protests “necessary,” their organization frustrated the 71-year-old coach.

“When Dr. King protests, you know when to show up and when to return the next day,” said the five-time NBA champion. Interview with ‘The Nation’.

“But if you’re organizing protests and everyone is coming and going in every direction, it doesn’t work out that way.

“If it’s nonviolent, they know it’s nonviolent, but it’s confusing. More and more leadership is welcomed, so people can’t use these wonderful mass demonstrations for other ways. We can limit the evil, but only if things are handled well.”