New York City Council voting to criminalize NYPD chokeholds

New York City Council will soon vote on bills that criminalize the use of chokeholds by NYPD officials and force the department to create a standard disciplinary system, according to a new report.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) has had enough support on both bills – which will be introduced at the next council meeting on June 18. Sources told NY1. It is unclear whether there are enough votes to replace the mayor’s veto.

The chokehold law is not exactly new.

It was first introduced by Councilman Rory Lankman (D-Queens) in 2015 – a year after NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo placed Eric Garner in a chokehold, causing his death on Staten Island. This maneuver is prohibited under the Department’s Patrol Guide but is not illegal.

At the time, Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to veto the bill, saying the issue would be handled “by the NYPD policy.”

But on Sunday, NY1 reported that Heizzoner was ready to sign the chokehold measure until it became clear that an officer was “in a life or death situation.”

“If the law does it appropriately, I’m ready to support it,” de Blasio said.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Queens) is sponsoring a second bill, which requires the NYPD to create a “disciplinary matrix” for its officers.

“Right now, there are no disciplinary standards in the police department,” Richards told NY1. “There is no written instruction on what disciplinary action should be taken if an officer violates it. This is an example.”

According to NY1, the council will vote on two resolutions in support of the state’s proposal to repeal legislation protecting an officer’s disciplinary records from being disclosed.

A council vote came amid violent protests across the city following the death of a black man named George Floyd, a Minneapolis police officer, in the neck.