Getting out of your front door every morning and swallowing two lungs of fresh morning air is as good as it can get – Especially during the pandemic. Sure, it’s refreshing, but according to scientists at Colorado State University, the cleanest air on Earth isn’t near your home or any area where humans have settled.

Research, it is Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, The Southern Ocean around Antarctica If you really want pure fresh air, know where it is. Thanks to some disturbances of global climate and weather patterns, clouds over the Southern Ocean are natural.

Humans have virtually affected every process on earth. You can find our trash Most remote areas of the sea, Our plastics are washed away on remote beaches inhabited by humans, and our chemicals in the clouds rise above our heads. That is, unless you go far, far south.

Researchers who studied the air over the Southern Ocean found that the clouds did not show signs of human obesity. There are no traces of fossil fuels, fertilizers or human waste used. It’s as clean as it can get and it’s also here on earth.

Scientists have taken samples from the atmosphere near and above the sea surface. They studied the microbial makeup of the air, which provides a clue as to where the air is. They found that microorganisms originated in the ocean. The remote Southern Ocean is far enough away from human pollution to escape our pollution.

“Aerosols that control the properties of SO (Southern Ocean) clouds are strongly associated with marine biological processes and appear to have separated Antarctica microorganisms from the northerly direction and nutrient deposition from the southern continents,” the study’s co-author, Thomas Hill, said in a statement. “Overall, it implies [Southern Ocean] It is one of the few places on earth that is least affected by anthropogenic activities. “

It is nice to hear about the natural processes of the earth that humans cannot destroy for centuries. We had little effect on the Earth, but the cool, clean air above the cold Southern Ocean was still there. You have to wonder how long it will be before someone decides to bottle that air and sell it at Walmart checkouts for 99 cents.