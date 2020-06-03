The Philippines says it will end the US military access agreement amid South China Sea tensions

“President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) in view of political and other developments in the region,” Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Loxin Jr. said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The agreement, signed in 1988, gives free access to US military aircraft and ships to the Philippines and eases visa restrictions for US military personnel.

“Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to maintaining close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” a statement from the US Embassy in Manila said.

The Philippines was once home to two of America’s largest military bases outside the United States: Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Station.

Although these were ceased to be US bases in the early 1990s, US forces still accessed them under the VFA and Manila maintained strong military ties with Washington.

Over the past several years, however, Duterte has shifted away from its historical ties with the US and China, which has provided a close economic relationship with Manila.

“I want China. I want more Chinese than everyone else at the moment,” Duterte said before heading to China in April 2018.

Compared to his predecessors, Duterte considers the Philippines’ ongoing territorial dispute over the South China Sea more debatable.

Both the Philippines and China are in many countries overlapping to the sea or parts thereof. China claims to have nearly 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea, despite other claimants having borders that are very close to the waters of the conflict.

Last year, Duterte said he had an offer The controlling stake in the joint power agreement By Chinese President Xi Jinping instead of ignoring international arbitration in favor of Manila in the South China Sea.

In 2016, a tribunal The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines In the maritime dispute, it was concluded that China had no legal basis for obtaining historical rights in much of the South China Sea.

However, China is increasing its military presence in the islands claimed by Manila.

In the past two months, the People’s Liberation Army has moved sophisticated submarine warfare and reconnaissance aircraft to the Fairy Cross Reef in the Philippines, known as Kagitingen, in the Spratly Islands chain.

Beijing has also made Fairy Cross in its southern Hainan province, creating two new administrative districts in the South China Sea, headquartered in the Paracel Islands, another archipelago with controversial claims.

In addition, China has continued to exist Marine militia ships around the island of Titu According to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, the largest Filipino occupied island in the Spratly Archipelago for over a year.

According to an AMTI satellite analysis published in March, an average of 18 Chinese vessels fly around the island every day, hindering efforts by the Philippines to build infrastructure there.

On Wednesday, Loxin indicated that the Philippines would see a U.S. role in the region for some time to come.

“We look forward to continuing our strong military partnership with the United States. We continue to reach our regional allies in building a common defense towards our regional stability, peace and continued economic progress and prosperity.”