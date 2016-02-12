Ferrum Baseball Posted by Staff on Friday, February 12, 2016 · Leave a Comment

By Cameron Clark

The baseball team is looking to win the USA South conference for the second time in three years this spring. The team won the regular season championship in 2014 with a 19-8 conference record.

Hank Parsley and Adam Duncan graduated last fall, leaving an average season for the team in the middle of the USA South. Duncan and Parsley led the team in batting average last year as both .390 or above.

Austin Winkles, a fifth year senior, left the team due to a medical redshirt. He had to undergo surgery on his elbow, but before he left, he said, “Our goals for this season is to win the conference, region and national championships.”

Winkles, who plays the outfield, thinks better communication will be the key for this team to accomplish the goals they have set.

Winkles said, “The pitching staff is our main strength.” Jake Perkins is returning to the team after being a second team all-conference selection. He started 10 games and had a 5-2 record. Perkins finished the season with a 2.79 ERA.

The coaching staff is still intact from last season and Winkles considers that to be positive for the season. “The coaches are all liked by the players, and they care about each player. The coaches are roles model for each player.”

The team started the season on Saturday traveling to Hamden-Sydney and winning 3-2 in 15 innings with Lorenzo Allensworth picking up the win. Lane Deaver had a game winning single in the 15th inning as Clay Massie scored. Hamden Sydney traveled to Ferrum on Sunday and swept the Panthers in a doubleheader. Ferrum’s next game is against Southern Virginia at home on February 13.