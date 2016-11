Mule Jumping Posted by FEadmin on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 · Leave a Comment

The mule jumping competition, which took place during the Folk Life Festival on Saturday, October 22, only had two contestants this year. Mindy was the losing mule of the two competing. Mindy decided to not attempt jumping over the 36-inch-high bar. The winning mule named Ally May is from Coleman Falls Virginia. Ally May jumped over the 36-inch high-bar, making her the winner.