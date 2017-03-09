Baseball Opener Posted by Staff on Thursday, March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By CJ Reed

On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, the Ferrum Panthers baseball team traveled to Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. Coming off a 29 win season a year ago, a 15-3 conference record, and USA South regular season champions, there was high hopes for the Panthers coming into the season.

After a relatively fast first inning, the Panthers were able to get a run across the plate in the top of the second when Jake Holland hit an RBI double to left field that drove in Freshman Drew Calohan. The Generals were able to get back a run in the third as well as scoring in the fifth and sixth innings. Ferrum wasn’t able to muster up any more runs as the bats fell quiet. With the Panthers only producing two hits in the game and four errors, the Panthers dropped their season opener, 3-1.

Sophomore Hunter Peck was the losing pitcher, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned runs, and 6 strikeouts.