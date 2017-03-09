Fashion at Ferrum Posted by Staff on Thursday, March 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

By Myles Francisco

Ferrum College could potentially be the place where fashion comes to die. While some students use fashion as creative ways to express their emotions, others would not think twice about the clothes they put on to cover up their bodies. The students here at Ferrum College h ave different ideas of what fashion means to them. Some might say women are more fashion-conscious than men. English professor and academic advisor Beth Dantonio believes “men are just as fashion-conscious as women”; meanwhile, both genders make certain styling choices that might not cut it in “the real world”.

First, ladies, please explain leggings. What are they for? Freshman Samantha Kosher stated “leggings are for the lazy days”. Leggings are worn by both genders for exercise purposes, but ever since leggings became an everyday thing, I can’t leave my room without seeing at least one pair of leggings these days.

Secondly, gentlemen, please explain why your pants still sag, allowing clear visual of your underpants? Wasn’t that trend finished after usher? Sophomore Stacy Huff stated, “I wouldn’t call sagging your pants a fashion statement, unless the statement is ‘I am so fashionable even my underwear matches my outfit.’”

Most students haven’t the slightest clue as to how to dress themselves. Wearing shorts in the freezing cold and flip flops in the pouring rain. There are only a handful of students who have great taste in fashion. For example, Sophomore Shakoya Duncan stated, “I mostly just wear solid color clothing and my go-to colors consist of black and grey.” We should all take fashion advice from her.

A couple of my favorite fashion trends include a pair of jeans paired with an oversized sweater alongside a pair of black boots when it’s cold outside. For both the ladies and the men, a pair of white socks and shoes tastefully matched with any color of cargo shorts and a simple solid color t-shirt to top everything off.

Junior Alexis Hatcher and Senior Ta’Jon Olmo both take pride in their fashion. “Fashion is an expression of my heart and the physical representation of my outgoing and warm soul,” Hatcher said. He also mentioned how fashion is like a “touch of freedom and being in tune with one’s self”. Ta’Jon said, “Fashion expresses personality. Through fashion you’re able to show how passionate you are about the clothes and the outfits you put together.”