All About Residence Hall Association Posted by Sarah on Friday, April 21, 2017

The Virginia Association of College and University Residence Halls (VACRUH) evaluate the residence halls, ideas, and campus communities of colleges across Virginia on an annual basis. This year, Ferrum College’s Residential Housing Association was awarded the VACRUH Program of the Year, which recognizes the most outstanding student implemented program involving residence halls. This honour was created as a way of distinguishing outstanding initiative and professionalism among students. Other Virginia colleges such as VCU, William & Mary, Radford, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Tech, UVA, UVA-Wise, George Mason University, Longwood University, and others, were also involved to the event. From Ferrum College, RHA Advisor John Hollemon, President of RHA Jevonte Blount, Vice President Kennsel Anderson ‘17, and Secretary & ICC Shelton Chapman Jr ’20 attended the conference at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, on April 1st 2017.

According to Junior RHA President Jevonte Blount, “UVA-Wise was our competition. They tried to win Program of the Year with their “Chancellor for a Day Program.” Ours came out on top because ours had more student involvement.” Blount was responsible for promoting Ferrum’s program to the VACRUH Boardroom, which included events like Haunted Forest, the Rap Battle, Pie Your RA, and Glow Dance. Perhaps one of RHA’s most successful events proved to be Trunk-or-Treat, which involved 125 local children trick-or-treating from trunk to trunk right here on campus, and gave students an ample opportunity to gain service experience and positively give back to the community. Blount also advised other schools on how they could introduce similar programs to their campuses

While RHA have finished their extensive events schedule for this academic year, they do encourage new membership to keep the campus vibrant with activity. Blount is enthusiastic to continue getting students involved.

“RHA helps better the residence halls and tries to put on programs and events that cater to the campus community and student life,” Blount said. Students are always encouraged to join RHA to discuss any ideas they may have for their residence halls, and to be proactive in brainstorming ideas for new programs that they may want to see here on campus.