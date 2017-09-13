Fall 2017 Chrysalis Contest Posted by FEadmin on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

It’s a new semester, which means Chrysalis, Ferrum’s Literary and Arts Magazine is looking forward to reviewing your submissions. The Chrysalis is a student run organization where you can submit your short stories, photos, and poetry for all of the Ferrum community to see. This is a great way to showcase your art in a different way. By submitting your work you could also win cash prizes!

Please remember to follow the guidelines: please make literary submissions six Microsoft Word pages or less, and please send no more than 10 photographs. All literature must be in Microsoft Word, and all photos must be in jpeg format. Submissions should be sent as e-mail attachments to Chrysalis Advisor Dr. Katherine Grimes at kgrimes@ferrum.edu.

Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine

Contest and Print Publication Submission Guidelines[*]

Eligibility The author or artist must be a current full- or part-time student of Ferrum College to enter the contest. Any student, faculty, or staff member can submit material to the magazine. Work must never have been published in print or online by a third party nor may it currently be under consideration for publication elsewhere. Work must never have won another contest or currently be entered in another contest. Work may have appeared in an art show, been read aloud, or self-published online. Work must be submitted by the deadline. For Fall 2017 the deadline is October 6. Format Poetry and prose work must be submitted in individual Microsoft Word documents. Documents must be double spaced in 12-point Times New Roman font. Visual art must be submitted in .jpeg format at the best resolution possible. Works must be sent as e-mail attachments to Dr. Katherine Grimes at kgrimes@ferrum.edu . Poetry will be printed in the format in which it is submitted.

Length No one poem or prose piece may be longer than 6 double-spaced pages. Poetry and prose submissions must total no more than 12 double-spaced pages (e.g.; 4 pages of poetry and 8 pages of prose, 6 pages of each, 12 pages of either). Visual artists are limited to 10 images. All work must stand alone (i.e. no installments or “to be continued” pieces).



Publication Submission of work to the Chrysalis Contest automatically grants permission for publication in the print edition of the magazine and on the Chrysalis Work may be entered in the contest and published anonymously upon request. However, the artist’s or author’s name must be sent with the submission (anonymous submissions will not be considered for the contest or publication). Miscellaneous Artists are responsible for getting permission from subjects (or parents or legal guardians, if the subjects are minors) for their images to be submitted and published. All work must be the artist’s or author’s original work. We ask that you avoid vulgarity and explicit violence. No one can win two prizes in the same category in the same edition but can win a prize in two different categories. A person can win prizes in two or more editions. Each submission must be accompanied by a very brief (2-3 lines) biography of the artist or author. The biography should include home town, major, and minor, as well as other main interests. Deadline for this semester is Oct. 6,

Please contact advisor Dr. Katherine Grimes (kgrimes@ferrum.edu) or editor Kaitlin Roeper (ktroeper@ferrum.edu) with further questions.

[*] Last updated September 11, 2017