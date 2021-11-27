சீர்திருத்த மசோதாவுக்கு எதிராக மாட்ரிட்டில் போலீஸ் ஆர்ப்பாட்டம்

Several thousand members of the Spanish security forces, along with leaders of right-wing parties, demonstrated on Saturday against a law reform bill, nicknamed “Cock La” by its critics, which has been banned since 2015. If the police put them in danger.

Protesters waved Spanish flags and union banners and marched on the Interior Ministry at the call of Jusapol, an organization of the main police and civilian unions Jupol and Jucil.

“We say + no + reform,” Jusapol leader Miguel Angel Gomez told reporters. “We believe the law needs to be changed and reformed to the present, but we must never trample on the rights of those responsible for protection and work with this law every day.”

The reform plan – aimed at working with the Socialists and Podemos’ far-left allies in Prime Minister Point Pedro Sanchez – is particularly aimed at bringing the text into line with the Constitutional Court ruling that ruled it “unconstitutional” last year. Since this is similar to “previous censorship” you will need to ask permission from the police to use the images.

The law was passed in 2015 amid waves of anti-austerity under the right-wing government of Mariano Rajoy. The current left-wing government had promised to reform it.

According to the Jucil union, such a reform would open up a “vague situation of uncertainty” and be a victory “for those who disagree with the established order and want to throw it on the street by acts of violence.”

This “citizen protection” law, which is considered liberal by a section of the community, prohibits the “unauthorized use” of police images, endangering the personal or professional security of agents. , Of a process when respecting the fundamental right to information for protected installations or success “.

The offense carries a fine of 600 to 10,400 euros.

The law is in line with controversial French law on global security, whose controversial article was censored by the Constituent Assembly in May to punish the police for “inciting identification”.

Speaking at the rally, opposition leader Pablo Casado, leader of the Popular Party (PP, right), gave his full support to the protesters’ demands.

“Every day, four police officers are attacked, which is completely intolerable,” he said. Casado called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to “listen to thousands of police officers on the streets who risked their lives to defend Spanish democracy and independence.” .

“For the first time in our democracy, it is unusual for those who risk their lives to protect us to protest because they are insecure,” he said.

Other politicians joined the march, including Vox leader Santiago Abascal (right) and Ciudadanos leader Ines Arimadas (center right).

“Basically, this law removes all security from the police, criminalizes them, raises suspicions against them and favors those who attack them,” Arimadas said.

“We are tired of seeing Spanish criminals benefit more from security than from the police and law-abiding people,” he said.