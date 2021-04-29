10th Anniversary Photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have released new photos to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Pictures taken earlier this week and posted on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday show the couple embracing outside their home, Kensington Palace.

William and Kate met as college students at St Andrews University in Scotland and dated more than six years before they announced their engagement November 16, 2010.

“When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was something I wanted to explore. But we were friends for a while, and that was a good foundation,” William said. Interview They gave on the day their engagement was made public.