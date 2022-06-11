2022 Belmont Stakes Odds, Lineup, Predictions: Horse racing expert dubbed Triple Crown Racing gives the shots

After winning the Belmont Stakes with Sarava in 2002, coach Kenny McPeek wasn’t in the top three in the race again until Atigun a decade later. The 59-year-old will be hoping the 10-year spell will once again be magic when the Creative Minister takes part in the 2022 Belmont Stakes race on Saturday. Ranked 6-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, the Creative Minister is McPeek’s first entry in the Triple Crown since 2017, when Senior Investment placed fifth. We the People is a 2-1 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Mo Donegal is 5-2. Rich Strike, who won the Kentucky Derby with an 80-1 long shot, is 7-2 between the 2022 Belmont Stakes horses. The time remaining for the Belmont 2022 1/2-mile run is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the amazing Triple Crown season so far, you’ll want to Find out what skilled race reporter and analyst Michelle Yeo has to say before picking any of the 2022 Belmont Stakes picks..

Few people in the races are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter providing racing analysis for TVG, HRTV, and Breeders’ Cup, Yu has spent his life racing. Prior to her television career, she worked with coaches Steve Asmussen and Ron Mockett. She is also married to Santa Anita-based coach Ryan Hanson.

It also has a massive blocking cut. At the 2011 Kentucky Derby, Animal Kingdom was properly tasked to win by a score of 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders Cup, she succeeded in a long shot 11-1 and a single to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, at the Kentucky Derby wide open, Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, gave a 12-1 winner. And in the Pool 5 of this year’s Kentucky Derby Future bet, she suggested a play to the All Other-3 Year-Olds, which earned 18-1 when Rich Strike won the derby.

Belmont Stakes Best Predictions for 2022

One surprise: Yu loves what you see from Todd Bletcher’s nest of pony, even though it’s an 8-1 long shot. She has finished no less than third in her six career starts, has won four times, and has already earned over $850,000 for owners of Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House.

Nest, who finished second in the Kentucky Oaks last month, scored a five-length victory in the 1/16-mile race at Belmont Park on her debut last September and was bred to pass 1/2. A mile from the Belmont Stakes. “Her dad (Kerlin) and Damseer (AP Indy) scream stamina, and her big brother (idol) loves the classic distance,” Yu told SportsLine. She uses Nest most prominently in her bets on the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

