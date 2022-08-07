2022 Wyndham Championship Leader: Live updates, full coverage, golf results for Round 4 on Sunday

On a rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, only four groups saw them complete their third rounds of the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play resuming at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a fast sprint to the finish with Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im leading at 12 Under with seven holes that still need to be played in the third rounds.

Eight additional players find their name during a two-stroke of the leaderboard and have a chance to chase after their peers before the final round begins.

Russell Henley is one of those players with a chance of redemption as the Georgia producer on Sunday entered by three strokes in this particular tournament a year ago. Unable to turn this golden opportunity into a victory, revenge must be on his mind as he only sits twice off the lead. Factor in veterans like Brian Stuard, John Huh and Anirban Lahiri and young stars in the making like Tom Kim and Davis Riley, and fireworks should be expected on the last day of the PGA Tour regular season.

Factor in veterans like Brian Stuard, John Huh and Anirban Lahiri and young stars in the making like Tom Kim and Davis Riley, and fireworks should be expected on the last day of the PGA Tour regular season.