2023 James Beard Prize winners in New York City

Two months after the James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award, the organization is out with a… List of finalists in categories ranging from Best New Restaurant to Emerging Chef. In New York City, several chefs and restaurants made the shortlist, including Atomix’s Michelin-starred Junghyun Park and Bed-Stuy’s Dept of Culture. The final winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5th.
This is the second year in a row for the awards, which remain a coveted industry nod for chefs and restaurateurs. The Foundation canceled its awards in 2020 and 2021 after a public account This has led to many chefs withdrawing from the nomination process. Last year, the organization conducted internal audit in an effort to make the awards fairer; New classes, incl One recognizes bakeriesadded to the mix, and the foundation has set a benchmark for at least half of its panelists and judges to be people of color in time for this year’s awards.
Here’s the finalist in New York City and New York State:
Best new restaurant
Outstanding Chef
Outstanding Wine and Beverage Program
Emerging Chef
- Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill
Best Chef: New York State
- Nasim Alikhani, Sofra
- Mary Attia, The Mesquite Room
- Amanda Cohen, Dirty Candy
- China Love Banyan, Mutton Café (Hudson, NY)
- Junghyun Park, Atomix
Disclosure: Certain Vox Media employees are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to broadcast the awards live in 2023.
