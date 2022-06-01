June 1, 2022

2023 Lexus RX debuts with new plug-in hybrids and performance trims

Cheryl Riley June 1, 2022 3 min read

The Lexus RX 2023 has arrived to launch the fifth generation of the premium crossover. The design has a familiar look, but there are new parts under the skin. Buyers have four powertrains to choose from, three of which are hybrids. Sales begin in late 2022.

Great mechanical upgrades

The 2023 Lexus RX Riding on the GA-K platform, new underpinnings allow the car to shed 198 pounds (89.81 kg) over the previous generation. The wheelbase grows by 2.36 inches (5.99 cm), but the rear is reduced by 2.36 inches, meaning the overall length is unchanged compared to the previous model.

A longer wheelbase means there’s more room for passengers inside the RX. The lower cover at the rear allows for a lower load height as well.

The 2023 RX comes with four engines, but Lexus is providing details on only three of them at the moment. Details about 450 hours + extra hybrid will come later. The table below shows what we know now:

RX 350 RX 350h RX 500h F Sport Performance R
engine 2.4 liter turbo four cylinders 2.5 liter four cylinder hybrid 2.4L Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Hybrid
Connecting 8 speed automatic CVT 6 speed automatic
payment system front wheel drive / four wheel drive four wheel drive Direct4 4WD
horse power 275 hp 246 hp 367 hp
torque 317 lb-ft 233 lb-ft 406 lb-ft
Rated combined fuel economy 24 mpg 33 mpg 26 mpg
Estimated acceleration to 60 mph 7.5sec FWD / 7.2sec 4WD 7.4 seconds 5.9 seconds

The new RX 500h F Sport Performance class comes with some additional equipment. It has 6-piston calipers and rides on 21-inch wheels. Inside, the leather upholstery includes suede door trim and perforated material on the steering wheel. The tread plates bear the F Sport mark.

good look

The 2023 RX will be available in six trim levels: Standard, Premium, Premium+, Deluxe, F Sport Handling, and F Sport Performance. Depending on the grade, 10 colors will be available: Ultra White, Emerald White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Copper Crest, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica, and Grecian Water.

The 2023 RX wears a new version of Lexus’ spindle grille with hollow diamond-shaped sections at the top. The RX 500h F Sport Performance Series features a different mesh pattern with a woven design.

In profile, the new RX has an upward sculpted section that leads to the rear fenders. Like the previous generation, the roof has a floating C-pillar. The rear now features full width taillights.

2023 Lexus RX
2023 Lexus RX

Inside, the new RX has a lowered infotainment screen that places it next to the dashboard rather than on top of the dashboard. 14 inch screen is available. Other upgrades available include a panoramic glass roof and a head-up display.

Buyers have six options for upholstery colors: macadamia, black, birch, palomino, pepper, and Rioja red. There are four trim styles available: Black Cascade, Ash Bamboo, Black Open Pore and Dark Graphite Aluminum.

All 2023 RX models receive the Lexus Safety System + 3.0. The suite of technologies includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Intersection Support with Motorcycle Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed ​​Management, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Emergency Drive Stop. The optional Advanced Park system features extended parallel parking support.

