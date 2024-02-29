3 friends who got tickets to all 6 Taylor Swift shows in Singapore said they used spreadsheets, 4 devices and a network of relatives to do it.

Taylor Swift performing live on stage.Buda Mendes/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift begins her concert series in Singapore.

One Singaporean told CNA that she got tickets to all six of Swift's shows in Singapore.

She and her friends had to draw on an extensive network of relatives to make this happen.

Nat Jaafar and her two friends are watching Taylor Swift performs in Singapore It was a must.

The three fans were able to secure tickets to all six shows in Southeast Asia of the pop star's Eras Tour by following tactics and using their network, according to interviews they conducted with Asia News Channel.

“I haven't seen her for nine years, and I felt like this was the best time to do my best,” Jaafar said.

The group told CNA that they used four devices each and reached out to friends, family, and even relatives who were not close to them, to increase their chances of getting the vaccine. Tickets required. They even prepared spreadsheets that included the desired seating plan.

The friends said they spent about S$1,200, or $893 per person, on the six shows. They told CNA they bought expensive tickets for opening night and chose cheaper seats for the other five days.

Two of them requested time off from their full-time jobs during the show days.

“They know how much I like it and they were completely understanding,” Jaafar said of her workplace. “Even my bosses were like, ‘Oh, she’s gone for six days!’”

People all over the world are going to extreme lengths to get Taylor Swift concert tickets. One TikToker in Australia said she He accidentally spent $10,000 on concert tickets. another woman She told her best friend that she would skip her wedding To attend Swift's concert.

The show is scheduled to be held in Singapore on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

