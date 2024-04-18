5 things to know about new Packers T Andre Dillard

GREEN BAY – The Packers bolstered their offensive line with the addition of sixth-year veteran Andre Dillard.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle played in 59 games (19 starts) over five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

Here are five things to know about Green Bay's new tackle:

Dillard was Philadelphia's first-round pick in 2019.

Dillard, 28, was selected 22nd overall, one spot after the Packers drafted Darnell Savage. He was the first offensive lineman drafted by the Eagles in the first round since Lane Johnson in 2013.

He made four starts (three at left tackle and one at right tackle) while playing in all 16 games of his rookie season. Dillard was expected to start at left tackle in 2020 but missed the entire season with a biceps injury.

Dillard played in 27 games over the next two seasons, including five starts at left tackle, but also missed seven games due to a two-week stint on the COVID-19 reserve list and a broken forearm during training camp in 2022 that left him injured. Reserve to start the season.

Dillard's final game with Philadelphia came in a five-catch appearance on special teams during the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.

He hit a career-high 10 tackles at left tackle for Tennessee last year.

Dillard joined the Giants as an unrestricted free agent last March. The 28-year-old started the first six games at left tackle while playing a career-high 562 offensive snaps. Dillard was released on March 15 after being in and out of the lineup for the second half of the 2023 campaign. Because he was cut, Dillard will not count toward the net loss formula for compensatory picks. See also Taylor Ward hits the Grand Slam, falls single-handedly out of the course

Dillard's stock rose after a strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He posted a time of 4.96 seconds in the 40 in Indianapolis, with a 7.44 in the three-cone drill, a 4.40 short shuttle and a best in the broad jump at 9-foot-10. Dillard's performance earned him an impressive relative athleticism score of 9.79.

He was a three-year starter at Washington State.

Dillard appeared in 42 career games with 39 starts at left tackle at Washington State, and anchored the Cougars' offensive line for two seasons with former Packers draft pick Cole Madison.

A two-time All-Pac-12 selection, Dillard was named to the AP All-America Third Team during his senior year in 2018 after starting all 13 games at left tackle and allowing just one sack and 13 total pressures on 722 pass-blocking snaps, according to As reported by Pro Football Focus.

Dillard followed in his father's footsteps at WSU.