61% of French people believe Vladimir Putin is a threat to France

With the National Assembly approving a bilateral security agreement between Paris and Kyiv, a majority of the French think they should continue to help Ukraine in its war against Russia, rather than do more to avoid direct conflict.

Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for a quarter of a century in Russia, has been making headlines for the presidency this week, worrying the French. According to a poll conducted by the Elabe Institute for BFMTV, this Thursday March 14, 61% of French people believe that Vladimir Putin is a real threat to France's security.

Who started a war in Ukraine in February 2022, according to the respondents, may cross new borders. 60% of them think that NATO will attack the country – including border countries: Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland – in the coming years. 23%, but believe this will not happen.

Elabe Institute poll finds 61% of French people think Vladimir Putin is a real threat to France © Elabe BFMTV poll

Support Ukraine but without putting yourself in danger

On Tuesday, the National Assembly voted in favor Security Treaty between France and UkraineEmmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky signed it a few weeks ago.

The deal provides three billion euros in military aid to the Ukrainian military. An amount that 51% of French people oppose. Nevertheless, 54% believe that the government should continue to help Ukraine against Russia as it is currently doing, but that France should not get too far involved in the war and risk a conflict with Russia.

Conversely, 24% want unlimited security to prevent Vladimir Putin from winning the war. And 21% think Ukraine should now defend itself against Russia.

Macron on the look of enlargement?

In recent weeks, the tone used by Emmanuel Macron in the conflict in Ukraine has rattled some allies. Asked about sending French troops to Ukraine, the president confirmed that nothing had been ruled out.

Then the Head of State assured everyone His words are “weighed” and “measured.”Confirming that it rejects any “aggression logic” with Moscow.

According to a recent poll, 57% of French people believe that Emmanuel Macron is wrong to call on allies to take action, believing that he has voiced his opposition to Russia and is creating rifts between allies and increasing tensions. – even though 70% of his voters support his positions.

According to an Elabe poll for BFMTV, no political figure has the majority of confidence to handle the international situation over the war in Ukraine © Elabe Institute for BFMTV

In this context, no single political figure stood out and won the majority of confidence to deal with the international situation related to the war in Ukraine. Marine Le Pen is still on top with 34%, ahead of Emmanuel Macron with 32% and the LR leaders with 31%.

Leaders of PS lead the left-wing parties with 24%, compared to 17% for LFI and EELV.