A tragic tale of six mountaineers swept away by a storm in the Swiss Alps

The group, which consisted of three brothers, the partner of one of them, an uncle and a cousin, left the village of Zermatt on Saturday morning.

GABRIEL MONNET/AFP



Five of them were found frozen to death on Sunday evening after a long search. The rescue team is still searching.

Six years after the tragedy of Pigne d'Arolla, a new tragedy occurred this weekend in the Swiss province of Valais. 6 trekkers from the same family died in the storm. Five of them were recovered dead on Sunday evening. The latter is currently untraceable and is still being searched by mountain rescue teams. “We worked around the clock to try the impossible. Sometimes we had to bow to nature”After two days of an unprecedented mobilization of rescue teams, Valais police commander Christian Varon gave the authorization to journalists on Monday morning. A group of three brothers, the partner of one of them, an uncle and a cousin, set off on Saturday morning from the village of Zermatt, located below the iconic Matterhorn. They had planned to reach Arola by a route familiar to ski mountaineers. “high road» It connects Zermatt with Chamonix in France. This path… This article is reserved for subscribers. 86% is left for you to discover. Flash sale €4.49/month for 12 months Already subscribed? to login

