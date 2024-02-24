A hospital in the Donbass, on the Russian-controlled side, was submerged

A hospital located in the Russian-controlled Donbass is a few kilometers from the front. Inside, civilians are being treated, but so are Russian soldiers.

In the Donbass, a zone controlled by the Russians, there is a hospital a few kilometers from the front line. France Television crews were afraid of filming and were able to film there, while not revealing its exact location. A 70-year-old man's house was attacked and his wife died. “She found herself under the rubble. She wanted to run to the bathroom when the explosion happened. I was told her legs were broken.”Injured citizen Victor testifies.

Two years of more violent fighting

In the next room, another citizen lost his leg. In Donbass, the war started in 2014. But two years on, the fighting is still violent and the injuries still serious. The hospital also welcomes Russian soldiers who talk about fear. “We are human like everyone else and everyone is afraid”, says the wounded Russian soldier, anonymously. The wounded knew that their return to battle was not excluded, at the front. “If I have to, I'll go back.”, Pavel, represents a wounded demobilized soldier. In Russia, desertion is punishable by imprisonment.