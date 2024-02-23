Warsaw and Kiev blocked at border 'far from an agreement' on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

The Ukrainian prime minister has been tasked with trying to resolve a crisis on Poland's border, where angry Polish farmers are blocking imports from the neighboring country. “Unfortunately, this meeting with the Polish authorities did not take place today [vendredi]“, Denis Simikel lamented on Friday evening, February 23, on Telegram. Then the Polish government announced that Warsaw and Kiev “Far From Contract” In this topic. Status of Debates “It does not allow the Polish side or the Polish farmers to say that we have a satisfactory solution”, announced the Chief of Staff of Polish Prime Minister Jan Grabiec. Follow our live stream.

US has announced new economic sanctions against Russia. The US has announced new sanctions against Russia targeting more than 500 companies And organizations in 11 and 26 countries, respectively (including China and Germany), block their assets in the United States and restrict access to visas. “We cannot back down now“For Ukraine, President Joe Biden warned, Vladimir Putin insisted “Count it.” Separately, the Commerce Department added 93 companies to its blacklist. This brings to more than 4,000 the number of companies targeted by US sanctions since the start of the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky is pressuring his Western allies to receive new arms supplies. “The most important thing is blocking the sky. Air defense and (…) aircraft will contribute to thisThe President of Ukraine announced during a press conference in Lviv. The important thing is that all results [sur les livraisons d’armes] are taken at the right time. I think that's the priority.”