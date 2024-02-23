February 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Warsaw and Kiev blocked at border 'far from an agreement' on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Warsaw and Kiev blocked at border 'far from an agreement' on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Rusty Knowles February 23, 2024 2 min read

The Ukrainian prime minister has been tasked with trying to resolve a crisis on Poland's border, where angry Polish farmers are blocking imports from the neighboring country. “Unfortunately, this meeting with the Polish authorities did not take place today [vendredi], Denis Simikel lamented on Friday evening, February 23, on Telegram. Then the Polish government announced that Warsaw and Kiev “Far From Contract” In this topic. Status of Debates “It does not allow the Polish side or the Polish farmers to say that we have a satisfactory solution”, announced the Chief of Staff of Polish Prime Minister Jan Grabiec. Follow our live stream.

US has announced new economic sanctions against Russia. The US has announced new sanctions against Russia targeting more than 500 companies And organizations in 11 and 26 countries, respectively (including China and Germany), block their assets in the United States and restrict access to visas. “We cannot back down now“For Ukraine, President Joe Biden warned, Vladimir Putin insisted “Count it.” Separately, the Commerce Department added 93 companies to its blacklist. This brings to more than 4,000 the number of companies targeted by US sanctions since the start of the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky is pressuring his Western allies to receive new arms supplies. “The most important thing is blocking the sky. Air defense and (…) aircraft will contribute to thisThe President of Ukraine announced during a press conference in Lviv. The important thing is that all results [sur les livraisons d’armes] are taken at the right time. I think that's the priority.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Putin 'must pay', urges Biden to announce new sanctions

February 23, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Washington approves more than 500 companies linked to Russian “war machine”

February 23, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The United States has issued indictments against several Russian oligarchs

February 22, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Wendy Williams Guardian sues A&E over Wendy Williams' dock location

February 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Odysseus Moon Landing Updates: Nova-C makes the first successful commercial landing on the Moon

February 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

What's most interesting about the Eagles' offensive coaching staff is who's still here – NBC Sports Philadelphia

February 23, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Extremely rare Zelda game could sell for more than $700,000 at auction

February 23, 2024 Len Houle