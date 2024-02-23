LIVE – War in Ukraine: Putin 'must pay', urges Biden to announce new sanctions

After a two-year war of aggression against Ukraine, the European Union adopted its 13th round of sanctions against Russia.

“The package aims to further restrict access to Russia's military technology, for example drones, and to add new companies and individuals to the list of participants in Russia's war effort,” the number of entries on the list now exceeds 2,000. A blow to Russia's military and security,” the EU said in a statement.

“This package of measures provides an unprecedented number of 194 individual designations, including 106 individuals and 88 companies. The Union now exceeds the overall limit of 2,000 entries on the list supporting Ukraine,” the EU describes. “The new records target ten (Russian) companies and individuals involved in transporting North Korean weapons to Russia, the North Korean Defense Minister and several Belarusian companies and individuals who support the armed forces of Russia.