A man tried to set fire to a courthouse in New York

Rescue workers at the scene of a man who tried to set himself on fire outside a courthouse in New York on April 19, 2024. Brendan MCDERMID/REUTERS

On Friday, April 19, at around 1:30pm local time (7:30pm in Paris), someone attempted to set fire to a Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was appearing. While the victim is in hospital, the reasons for the act are currently unknown “in bad shape”, according to the New York Police Department. Authorities have identified the man as 37-year-old Maxwell Azzarello of St. Augustine, Florida.

His status is determined “severe” But still “He still lives.”, New York Fire Chief Laura Kavanaugh said during a press conference. According to an account of the facts recounted by New York Police Chief Jeffrey Madre, during a press conference more than an hour after the tragedy, the latter “Entered the center of the park” Before opening the pond located across from the courthouse where the trial of the former Republican president is taking place “book bag” And exit “Colorful Pamphlets “, he threw it in the park “a vial” Filled in on what the police were thinking “Be a flamethrower”.

The images of the drama aired on American channels and social networks are impressive. With both hands behind his head, he then turned into a living torch towards which the police officers rushed. After long seconds of burning, his body fell to the ground and the fire extinguisher was used. man, “burned fiercely”, He was taken away on a stretcher by emergency services.

Letters “related to conspiracy theories”.

According to several US media outlets, including Reuters and Bloomberg news agencies, the leaflets he left at the scene were mentioned. “Evil Billionaires” And called “Condemn this corruption”. “For now, we'll just label him a conspiracy theorist and go from there.”, New York Police Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard announced during a press conference. According to another police officer, Joseph Kenney, the letters “There are conspiracy theories, information about Ponzi-type schemes and some of our schools are mafia fronts.”.

An Agence France-Presse journalist on the scene noted that clothing was slowly burning on the floor at the scene of the fire, and a strong smell emerged moments later. A witness at the scene, who gave his name as Dave, 73, said he saw the man throw the letter into the air before opening a container, throwing the contents at him and using a lighter to set it on fire. According to police, the man arrived in New York a few days ago.

The park where the man tried to set himself on fire has been closed, and a few dozen police officers are already on site, media reported. It has already been occupied by a few dozen pro- or anti-Trump protesters since Monday's trial began, but there have been no significant incidents since then. The court has come under increased scrutiny due to the former US president's daily presence. Police promised to review security protocols. But still “This man did not breach security protocols.”Police Officer Jeffrey Madry underscored. “Park Opened to Public”he added.

Full jury in Trump trial

The out-of-court drama came as Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, announced that a full jury had been selected to convict Donald Trump, twelve regulars and six alternates. But he did not disrupt the course of the historic inquiry. At around 3pm, the hearing resumed and the former US president made no comment on his return to the courtroom.

Donald Trump, the first former U.S. president to appear in a criminal trial, is on trial for allegedly paying ex-porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet days before the 2016 election. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The former President of the United States (2017-2021), a candidate to return to the White House, appeared in the Manhattan court for the fourth day of the trial on Friday morning, protesting again. “Bad Inquiry” This prevents him from campaigning. He also targeted Judge Juan Mercon “The worst”An attack on Donald Trump for his ban on attacking witnesses or judges “Constitutional Right to Self-Expression” freely. It was not immediately clear if he was made aware of the off-court tragedy.

