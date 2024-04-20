April 20, 2024

A military base was bombed, killing and injuring one person

A “Bomb Attack” From Friday, April 19 to Saturday, April 20, military troops in central Iraq and former pro-Iranian affiliates of the Hachh al-Saabi, a military base integrated with regular forces, pointed to two security sources.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) questioned whether an army official and an interior ministry official could identify those responsible for the airstrike targeting the Kalso base in Babylon province (centre). If it's a drone strike.

“No US Airstrikes in Iraq Today”, for its part, after this announcement, the US military command for the Middle East (CENTCOM) responded at X. The Israeli military confirmed to AFP questions “Don't comment on foreign media reports.”

Initially, an official from the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced an assessment “One dead and eight injured”. The Hacht al-Shaabi militia, for its part, confirmed in a press release “wounded” And “Material Losses” ; She reported in her speech a “explosion” touching its premises at the base and indicating a “Preliminary Investigation” opened and investigators were dispatched to the location.

Explosive regional environment

For his part, an Iraqi military official reported that three of the soldiers were wounded. “There have been explosions in the warehouses where the equipment was kept due to the blastHe said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. The fire is still ravaging parts of the site and the search for the injured continues. »

The bombing, which was not immediately claimed, comes in an explosive regional context, fueled by the war in Gaza, which pits Israel against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, each backed by regional or international allies.

The attacks attributed to Israel targeted an area located near a military base in Iran's Isfahan region early Friday morning. On April 13, Tehran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack against Israel, in retaliation for the destruction of its embassy in Damascus, which on April 13 cost the lives of seven of its soldiers, including two senior officers.R April.

Hachd Al-Chaabi is an integral part of the official Iraqi security apparatus placed under the authority of the Prime Minister. But the agency unites several pro-Iranian militias, some of which have carried out attacks in Iraq and Syria against US soldiers stationed as part of the international anti-jihadist coalition.

