A ministerial report concludes with a series of “significant failures” in the police response

Rusty Knowles January 18, 2024 1 min read

The U.S. Department of Justice concludes in a statement released Thursday, January 18 “Series of Critical Failures” For the law enforcement response to the Uvalde (Texas) school shooting on May 24, 2022 that left nineteen children and two teachers dead.

Reporters, who wrote a document of more than 550 pages, specifically cited that police officers on site did not. “It was immediately treated as a shooting incident.”. They are a “These failures and the succession of failures of command, decision-making, tactics, policy and training that contributed to these failures”.

In the wake of the murder that rocked this small town in Texas, the delay in police intervention to stop the carnage caused anger and incomprehension, with nineteen officers on site waiting for a special task force to attack.

However, law enforcement received numerous calls from people in the affected classrooms, including one child who pleaded: “Please send the police now.” »

“The shooter was not killed until approximately seventy-seven minutes after the first police officers arrived.”According to the document, underline the authors of the report produced 260 interviews and nine visits or fifty-four days from the site.

