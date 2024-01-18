January 18, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

DAVOS. Van der Leyen's anxious speech for freedom of thought and expression

Rusty Knowles January 18, 2024 3 min read

No.

For the leader of the big group (from Brussels), the main danger we face is not the ugly Putin (nicknamed Balputin) or the war in Ukraine.

No.

For Cruella of Brussels, the main danger is not climate change (I'm not telling you to be afraid, however, I'm telling you that global warming is the cause of your terrible suffering every day. The future).

No.

Cruella's main danger is…freedom of expression.

She didn't mean it that way, but that's what she interpreted anyway.

Our main concern in the next few years is not conflict or climate, it is disinformation and disinformation, closely followed by polarization within our societies., these risks are serious because they limit our ability to deal with the major global challenges we face, such as changes in climate, geopolitics, demographics or technology. »

Cruella of the Commission is very logical to understand.

She did nothing wrong.

If you want to impose major changes in our way of life, linked to a major change in climate, geopolitical, demographic or technological policies that we pursue against people, In order for people to accept them, it is necessary to control very precisely what can be said, and therefore to think.

The problem with the catch-all concept of “disinformation and misinformation” is that we can include everything that doesn't go in the direction of the Davos caste. These 5,000 people run the world because they run 5,000 big corporations, 5,000 big multinationals.

The Davos caste of men (and women, with total equality in wickedness), must control what we think and therefore what we can say.

This is the whole meaning of the big Brussels Commission's fight against Elon Musk's Twitter network.

Never forget.

We are not a little pregnant in the same way we are not a little free.

We are either free or not.

Liberty is public rule. Prohibition is always an exception.

For freedom of expression, this quote from Voltaire (perhaps erroneously) remains very relevant.

“I don't agree with what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it. »

Below, I reproduce Paul Elward's poem, “Freedom I Write Your Name” and below, in song!

In my school notebooks
On my desk and in the trees
Snow on the sand
I write your name

Read all pages
All blank pages
Stone blood paper or ash
I write your name

On gold images
On the weapons of warriors
On the crown of kings
I write your name

In forest and desert
Nests on brooms
Echoes of my childhood
I write your name

In Wonders of the Nights
In the white bread of days
In engaging seasons
I write your name

On all my blue rags
In a leaky sun pool
In Living Moon Lake
I write your name

Fields on the horizon
On the wings of birds
And on the mill of shadows
I write your name

Every dawn
At sea in boats
On Mad Mountain
I write your name

On the moss of the clouds
On the sweat of the storm
On heavy and mild rain
I write your name

In glittering forms
In colored beads
About physical reality
I write your name

On the wake paths
On blocked roads
In overflowing squares
I write your name

In a flashlight
In the lamp that goes out
My reasons combined
I write your name

The fruit is cut in half
Mirror and my room
In my empty shell bed
I write your name

On my greedy and gentle dog
In his erect ears
On his clumsy foot
I write your name

On my doorstep
on known objects
In the stream of blessed fire
I write your name

All on the flesh provided
On my friends nodes
In each outstretched hand
I write your name

In the window of surprises
On soft lips
More than quiet
I write your name

On my ruined havens
In my collapsed headlights
On my boring walls
I write your name

Absence without desire
In naked solitude
On death marches
I write your name

Health returned
The danger is gone
In faith without memory
I write your name

And by the power of a word
I am starting my life again
I was born to know you
To name you

Independence

It is already too late, but all is not lost.

