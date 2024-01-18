DAVOS. Van der Leyen's anxious speech for freedom of thought and expression

No.
For the leader of the big group (from Brussels), the main danger we face is not the ugly Putin (nicknamed Balputin) or the war in Ukraine.
No.
For Cruella of Brussels, the main danger is not climate change (I'm not telling you to be afraid, however, I'm telling you that global warming is the cause of your terrible suffering every day. The future).
No.
Cruella's main danger is…freedom of expression.
She didn't mean it that way, but that's what she interpreted anyway.
” Our main concern in the next few years is not conflict or climate, it is disinformation and disinformation, closely followed by polarization within our societies., these risks are serious because they limit our ability to deal with the major global challenges we face, such as changes in climate, geopolitics, demographics or technology. »
Cruella of the Commission is very logical to understand.
She did nothing wrong.
If you want to impose major changes in our way of life, linked to a major change in climate, geopolitical, demographic or technological policies that we pursue against people, In order for people to accept them, it is necessary to control very precisely what can be said, and therefore to think.
The problem with the catch-all concept of “disinformation and misinformation” is that we can include everything that doesn't go in the direction of the Davos caste. These 5,000 people run the world because they run 5,000 big corporations, 5,000 big multinationals.
The Davos caste of men (and women, with total equality in wickedness), must control what we think and therefore what we can say.
This is the whole meaning of the big Brussels Commission's fight against Elon Musk's Twitter network.
Never forget.
We are not a little pregnant in the same way we are not a little free.
We are either free or not.
Liberty is public rule. Prohibition is always an exception.
For freedom of expression, this quote from Voltaire (perhaps erroneously) remains very relevant.
“I don't agree with what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it. »
Below, I reproduce Paul Elward's poem, “Freedom I Write Your Name” and below, in song!
It is already too late, but all is not lost.
