Houthis claim attack on US ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed early Friday, January 19, for attacks against a US ship in the Gulf of Aden. “Naval Forces of Yemen Armed Forces (Name given to an armed branch of the Houthis, editor's note) Conducted targeted action against an American ship Chem RangerThere are several naval missiles in the Gulf of Aden, many of which hit their targets.They said in a press release.

US military command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) confirmed that the Houthis were indeed targeted, but “Two Missiles”, without the merchant ship reaching it, as the rebels claim. group “Missiles were seen hitting the water near the ship” and “there were no reports of injuries or damage.”, Centcom added. Sea transport according to the special site, The Chem Ranger An oil tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands off the coast of Yemen in recent days.

“A response to American and British attacks is inevitable; any further aggression will be punished”Yemeni rebels say they only target ships bound for Israel “Until there is a ceasefire and the lifting of the siege on Gaza”. The United States struck Houthi bases in Yemen for the fifth time on Thursday in response to attacks by an Iran-backed group on merchant ships in the Red Sea, a vital area for international trade. It was the second salvo of US strikes in less than 24 hours against Houthi missiles, which were placed on one of its lists by Washington on Wednesday.“Terrorist Organizations”. US President Joe Biden has said such attacks will continue until the Houthis disrupt international maritime trade in Yemen.

This Iran-backed group has attacked dozens of merchant ships “Connected to Israel”, in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, since the start of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The attacks, which they say are carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian Authority, have forced many ship owners to suspend their fleets through the Red Sea.